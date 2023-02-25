Home Sports 2. Bundesliga live today on TV, live stream and live ticker
2. Bundesliga live today on TV, live stream and live ticker

2. Bundesliga live today on TV, live stream and live ticker

Top game in the 2nd Bundesliga! League leader SV Darmstadt 98 welcomes HSV. How you can follow the match live today on TV, live stream and live ticker is explained here.

Things really get down to business in the 2nd Bundesliga this Saturday, February 25th. The currently best team in the league meets the second best – SV Darmstadt 98 hosts HSV in the top game of the 22nd round. The cracker in the Merck Stadium at the Böllenfalltor in Darmstadt will kick off at 8.30 p.m.

The two teams are only four points apart in the table. While Hamburger SV has been unbeaten in five games (13 points out of a possible 15), the Hessian series is even more impressive.

They have only suffered one defeat in the current second division season – and that on the 1st matchday against SSV Jahn Regensburg (0:2). Thus, Darmstadt has been without defeat for 20 league games. Another statistic also speaks for Darmstadt: The Lilien won the first round duel against Hamburg 2-1.

Darmstadt 98 vs. HSV, broadcast: 2nd Bundesliga today live on TV and live stream

There are several ways to follow the spectacle between Darmstadt and HSV live today.

Darmstadt 98 vs. HSV, broadcast: 2nd Bundesliga today live on free TV

A small part of the second division games will be on free TV this season Sports1 transfer. This is always the Saturday game, which kicks off at 8:30 p.m. – Darmstadt 98 vs. HSV today. At 7.30 p.m., the private broadcaster begins with the preliminary reporting and prepares the viewers in front of the screens for the duel. Ruth Hofmann takes over the moderation.

Darmstadt 98 vs. HSV, broadcast: 2nd Bundesliga live on pay TV today

Sky owns the broadcasting rights to the entire 2nd Bundesliga and is now also a provider that shows the top game live and in full length. There will be several for the game Sky-Transmitter used: Sky Sport Bundesliga 2 (HD), Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD and Sky Sport Top Event.

Darmstadt 98 vs. HSV, broadcast: 2nd Bundesliga live today in the live stream

Furthermore, several live streams are offered for the duel. The transmitters already mentioned take on the task of Sports1 and Sky, at. During the live stream at Sports1 is free, fall for Sky costs. You can access the offer in two ways: with one SkyGo-Subscription or via WOW.

Last but not least, the encounter is also at OneFootball to see. The single game can be purchased for 3.99 euros.

Darmstadt 98 vs. HSV, transmission: 2nd Bundesliga today in the live stream

SPOX offers a further alternative with the live ticker to all those who cannot access the TV and live stream offer. We describe the gameplay for you in detail and every minute.

Click here for the live ticker of the top game in the second division between SV Darmstadt 98 and Hamburger SV.

