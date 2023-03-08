On March 2, 2003, after 162 years, Alinghi brought the world‘s oldest sports trophy to Europe for the first time in front of Auckland. After defending the title in 2007 and losing the showdown with Oracle, Alinghi owner Ernesto Bertarelli retired from the America’s Cup in 2010. Now it’s making a comeback.

In the fifth and decisive race in Auckland in 2003, Alinghi came out on top against Team New Zealand. Laurent Gilliéron / Keystone

The sporting historical event took place in the Gulf of Hauraki, a few miles outside of the New Zealand metropolis of Auckland. It was Sunday 2nd March 2003. At 3:17pm sharp, Alinghi crossed the finish line and inflicted a fifth and decisive defeat on Cup holders New Zealand. This was the first time in 162 years that a European team had won the America’s Cup.