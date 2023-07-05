2023 All-Star Game Rosters Announced: Julio Rodríguez, Wander Franco, and Kyle Tucker Among Additions

2023 All-Star Game Rosters announced

NEW YORK — The complete rosters for the National League and American League teams participating in the 2023 All-Star Game were revealed today on ESPN. The announcement provided an exciting update for baseball fans eagerly anticipating the highly anticipated event.

However, Tuesday saw a few changes to the original rosters. Injuries forced several players to withdraw from the All-Star Game, leading to the addition of new talents. Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez and right-hander George Kirby, Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, and Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker were all included as injury replacements for the American League All-Star team. Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar was also given an opportunity to showcase his skills by being selected for the National League squad.

To fill in for the injured players, Rodríguez will replace Houston outfielder Yordan Álvarez, Kirby will step in for Tampa Bay lefty Shane McClanahan, Franco will fill the void left by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, and Tucker will substitute for Angels center fielder Mike Trout. These talented players were selected based on their abilities and performance, ensuring an equally competitive game.

It is worth noting that this will be Rodríguez, Tucker, and Bednar’s second All-Star appearance, while Kirby will make his debut at the prestigious event.

For Franco, this will also be his first time participating in the All-Star Game. However, his journey to join the roster has not been without obstacles. The talented shortstop found himself benched for two games last month due to a controversial incident. Despite the setback, Franco maintained a positive mindset and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be included in the All-Star Game.

“Well, at first I thought it was due to behavior, which I believed was the reason I wasn’t named. But I kept my head up, and thank God I’m in it,” Franco said.

With the finalized rosters set and the addition of these exceptional players, fans can look forward to an unforgettable All-Star Game filled with electrifying performances and fierce competition. The 2023 All-Star Game promises to be a showcase of baseball’s brightest stars and emerging talents, captivating audiences around the world.

