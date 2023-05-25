2023 NBA Draft Order: Complete list of picks by team

The NBA Draft Lottery is complete and the San Antonio Spurs will have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft . They are expected to take Victor Wembanyama.

Here is the full NBA Draft order detailing a full list of draft picks from pick 1 to 58.

2023 NBA Draft Order:

First Round Order: Picks 1-30

1. San Antonio Spurs

2. Charlotte Hornets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Orlando Magic

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Washington Wizards

9. Utah Jazz

10. Dallas Mavericks

11. Orlando Magic (from Chicago Bulls)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Toronto Raptors

14. New Orleans Pelicans

15. Atlanta Hawks

16. Utah Jazz (from Minnesota Timberwolves)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami Heat

19. Golden State Warriors

20. Houston Rockets (from LA Clippers)

21. Brooklyn Nets (from Phoenix Suns)

22. Brooklyn Nets

23. Portland Trail Blazers (from New York Knicks)

24. Sacramento Kings

25. Memphis Grizzlies

26. Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland Cavaliers)

27. Charlotte Hornets (from Denver Nuggets via New York and Oklahoma City)

28. Utah Jazz (from Philadelphia 76ers via Brooklyn)

29. Indiana Pacers (from Boston Celtics)

30. Los Angeles Clippers (from Milwaukee Bucks via Houston)

Second Round Order: Picks 31-58

31. Detroit

32. Indiana (from Houston)

33. Saint Anthony

34. Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)

35. Boston (from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit and Cleveland)

36. Orlando

37. Oklahoma City (from Washington via New Orleans)

38. Sacramento (from Indiana)

39. Charlotte (from Utah via New York)

40. Denver (from Dallas via Oklahoma City)

41. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)

42. Washington (from Chicago via the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)

43. Portland (from Atlanta)

44. San Antonio (from Toronto)

45. Memphis (from Minnesota)

46. Atlanta (from New Orleans)

47. Los Angeles Lakers

48. LA Clippers

49. Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

50. Oklahoma City (from Miami via Boston, Memphis and Dallas)

51. Brooklyn

52. Phoenix

53. Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte)

54. Sacramento

55. Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)

56. Memphis

57. Washington (from Boston via Charlotte)

58. Milwaukee

Note: The 2023 NBA Draft will have 58 total selections over two rounds. Two second round picks were forfeited by the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bulls due to violating rules for free agency discussions.

When is the 2023 NBA Draft?

The NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

How is the NBA Draft order determined?

Picks 1-14 are determined by a lottery process. The teams in the lottery consists of teams who did not make the NBA playoffs. The rest of the draft is done in order of win percentage.

When was the NBA Draft lottery?

The 2023 NBA Draft lottery took place on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. The San Antonio Spurs won the No. 1 overall pick.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association