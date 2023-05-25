Jacobs injured: miss the match with Kerley in Rabat

A bolt from the blue: the awaited debut of Marcell Jacobs, scheduled for Sunday evening in the 100m of the Diamond League stage in Rabat, Morocco, will not be there. “I’m forced to miss the debut and the first match of this year with Kerley, who I cared about very much, due to a slight lumbar-sacral block that I plan to resolve as soon as possible. It’s not an injury, it’s just the result of a false support which however prevents me from competing in Morocco. Technically I feel fit and ready to have a good season outdoors. The challenge has only been postponed”, explains the double Olympic champion from Munich where he went to receive a first treatment by Professor Müller-Wohlfahrt who had already followed him in the past.

Now, recovery times have to be evaluated: Marcell, after the one in Rabat, had already announced his participation in the Golden Gala on Friday 2 June, this year scheduled at the Ridolfi in Florence, where he would meet again the world champion Kerley and that , still on the 100, at the meeting in Paris, another stage of the Diamond League, on the calendar for Friday 9. What remains is that after a troubled 2022 due to the many ailments despite the gold medals on the 60 at the Belgrade Indoor World Championships and on the 100 at the Munich European Championships and a first part of 2023, the indoor one, with also the double defeat at the hands of Samuele Ceccarelli, at the Assoluti of Ancona and at the European Championships in Istanbul, this season too is not born under a lucky star.