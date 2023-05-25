Meloni and Von der Leyen in flooded areas. The premier: we will ask for an EU solidarity fund

Economy “Once the overall estimate of the flood damage has been made, we will request activation,” says the Prime Minister

«The support of the Union can be very important at this stage: in the next few weeks, once we have made an overall estimate of the damage caused by the flood, we will request the activation of the solidarity fund, which unfortunately Italy has already had to access on other occasions ». Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni, in Bologna, after flying over the flooded areas with the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the governor of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini.

“We will need to pay attention to the funds”

«I think it was important that von der Leyen saw the extent of the problem and the multifaceted problems with his own eyes because we will need to pay special attention to this region, to the other funds, from the cohesion funds onwards, I am thinking of the agricultural theme» , adds the premier. International solidarity “has also already been demonstrated by the fact that the European civil protection mechanism has been activated. 9 Member States have already offered their availability: there are already very concrete signs of solidarity from a European point of view”.

“First find the money and then the commissioner”

As for the identification of a commissioner, Meloni says she is «struck that this is the issue that is close to your heart while there are still people’s funerals. My main problem is not who spends the money but finding it». In terms of emergencies «I think the government has given a very significant sign of commitment. I don’t know how many other times it has happened that in 48-72 hours 2 billion and 200 million euros have been found to deal with an emergency. In those 2 billion and 200 million there is also an allocation of 200 million for the emergency fund which is dedicated to Emilia Romagna and we believe it should be used precisely to deal with the most complex situations ».

“Significant resources are needed to return to normal”

With the first decree, «we focused above all, in addition to the emergency, on securing the productive area, the continuity of teaching, the tourism and agriculture sectors. In short, we have given a first important signal», Meloni explains again. “Clearly we don’t think it’s enough to solve the problem. There is a second phase, in which it is first necessary to give a precise definition of the state of things and therefore also of the damages, always with the help of everyone. And the relationship with the Commission will be very important. We will need to bring out other significant resources to get back to normal and we will do our part, as demonstrated from the beginning”.

«I thank Bonaccini, we are working well

«I apologize for not being able to accompany you in this second phase of your visit» to the affected areas after the inspection from above, «you will be accompanied by Lease, Bonaccini is here and I thank him for his presence and attention, we are working well ». Thus Giorgia Meloni speaking at the press conference in Bologna with the president of the European commission Ursula Von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen: 3 months to estimate damages and EU funds

“It is urgent to start” the solidarity fund but, says the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, “there are very important rules to respect: there will be an initial payment then an estimate of the damages to have a clearer idea of ​​the contribution on the part of the EU, this will happen in the next three months, then we’ll see what can be done”. «The main source» of EU funding «will be the solidarity fund. We will be able to give you a clearer idea in the future» of the amount of resources that will be made available.

42% of the regional agricultural area affected

42% of the utilized agricultural area (UAA) was affected by flood events. An initial survey of the situation presents a highly worrying picture as regards the socio-economic fabric linked to agriculture and the agro-food sector of Emilia Romagna. There are almost 21,000 farms in the area involved, 49% of the entire Region, over 29% in municipalities with floods and 19% in those with landslides. Workers in agriculture, hunting and fishing who work in municipalities affected by at least one event are over 41,000 and represent 55% of workers in the sector in the entire region. They are mainly employed in agricultural crops and animal production, active in areas affected by flooding.

