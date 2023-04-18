2023 The 7th China Changzhou International Sports Rehabilitation Conference opens

9
On the morning of April 15, the 2023 7th China Changzhou International Sports Rehabilitation Conference opened. More than 450 representatives from colleges and universities, scientific research institutes, medical institutions, sports management and training departments, and fitness clubs from all over the country participated.
This conference is guided by the Chinese Society of Sports Science and hosted by Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau, Jiangsu Provincial Health Commission and Changzhou Municipal People’s Government. Vice Mayor Jiang Pengju attended the opening ceremony.
This conference will consist of more than 20 experts in the field of sports rehabilitation at home and abroad, through remote video and on-site communication, divided into four sections: theme report, training of coaches and sports protectors, integration of sports and health, and training management. ” as the theme, 28 keynote speeches were given on multiple topics including returning to sports with the integration of physical medicine, scientific training for teenagers, sports rehabilitation technology, postoperative and dysfunctional rehabilitation, movement correction and functional physical training. The conference also attracted 10 companies with sports rehabilitation application technologies and equipment such as chronic disease prevention, injury treatment, sports nutrition, and health management to participate in the exhibition and set up satellite meetings.
It is reported that a number of coaches and sports protector training and training management forums were first held on April 14, and the conference will last until April 16.
This conference is guided by the Chinese Society of Sports Science and hosted by Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau, Jiangsu Provincial Health Commission and Changzhou Municipal People’s Government. Vice Mayor Jiang Pengju attended the opening ceremony.
This conference will consist of more than 20 experts in the field of sports rehabilitation at home and abroad, through remote video and on-site communication, divided into four sections: theme report, training of coaches and sports protectors, integration of sports and health, and training management. ” as the theme, 28 keynote speeches were given on multiple topics including returning to sports with the integration of physical medicine, scientific training for teenagers, sports rehabilitation technology, postoperative and dysfunctional rehabilitation, movement correction and functional physical training. The conference also attracted 10 companies with sports rehabilitation application technologies and equipment such as chronic disease prevention, injury treatment, sports nutrition, and health management to participate in the exhibition and set up satellite meetings.
It is reported that a number of coaches and sports protector training and training management forums were first held on April 14, and the conference will last until April 16.
Scan to open the current page on the mobile phone