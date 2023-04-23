2023 “Top of the Three Gorges Shicheng Fengjie” Half Marathon Runs Passionately_Dagong.com

At 8 a.m. on the 22nd, the 2023 “Top of the Three Gorges Poetry Orange Fengjie” half marathon kicked off in Binhe Park, Fengjie County, Chongqing City. 6,192 runners gathered in Fengjie to enjoy the passion and vitality of marathon running on the Binjiang track. There are two groups for the event, the half marathon group (21.0975 kilometers) and the mini marathon group (4.1 kilometers), with 1333 participants in the half marathon and 4859 participants in the mini marathon. The event recruited runners from 29 domestic provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities directly under the Central Government and elite runners from Kenya, and invited student runners from 15 colleges and universities including Chongqing University and Southwest University, as well as representatives of ten large domestic running teams to participate .

2023 “Top of the Three Gorges Shicheng Fengjie” Half Marathon (Photo provided by the organizer)

After fierce competition, KURGAT RONALD KIMELI from Kenya won the men’s half marathon championship with a time of 1 hour, 6 minutes and 9 seconds. KEMBOI EZEKIEL KIPRUTO from Kenya and Zhou Bo from Yunnan won the runner-up and third place respectively in 1 hour, 7 minutes and 23 seconds and 1 hour, 7 minutes and 37 seconds. The laurels of the women’s half marathon were also won by Kenyan runners. The champion CHEPCHIRCHIR TRUPHENA scored 1 hour, 15 minutes and 11 seconds. Feng Dan from Chongqing Shizhu and MURIUKI JANE WANJIRU from Kenya won the second and third place with a time of 1 hour 18 minutes and 1 hour 21 minutes 40 seconds respectively.

KURGAT RONALD KIMELI, champion of the men’s half marathon, said, “I am very happy to win the first Fengjie Half Marathon. The atmosphere of the Fengjie event is very good, and the track is suitable for runners to adjust their status and perform at their level. Especially the local audience is very enthusiastic and continues to encourage the athletes. The athletes are very excited to run.” CHEPCHIRCHIR TRUPHENA, champion of the women’s half marathon, said that the weather in Fengjie today is suitable for running a marathon, the audience is particularly enthusiastic, the atmosphere of the event is good, and she is very happy to win the championship.

2023 “Top of the Three Gorges Shicheng Fengjie” half marathon men’s top three (photo provided by the organizer)

The runner-up of the women’s half marathon, Feng Dan, has participated in many marathons held in Chongqing. Feng Dan, 23, said, “It’s my first time to participate in Fengjie. The scenery in Fengjie is beautiful and the atmosphere of the event is very good. The staff and volunteers of the track He provided enthusiastic and meticulous service, and he was happy to run.” Zhou Bo, 29, told the reporter, “The weather is cool today and consumes less energy for the runners. I have been following the Kenyan runners. Chongqing is very strong in advocating fitness for all. There are many races in Chongqing this year. The marathon event has a strong sports atmosphere. I have run marathons for 10 years, participated in many marathons held in Chongqing, and also participated in the Fengjie Mountaineering Race. I like Chongqing very much and look forward to creating better results in Fengjie in the future.”

The 2023 “Top of the Three Gorges Poetry Orange Fengjie” half marathon starts from Binhe Park. After the first turnaround at the Kuimen Bridge, it makes a second turnaround at the junction of Zhuyuan Road and Shuxiang Street, and finally arrives at the finish line at Binhe Park. This event is the first in China to set up all-female official pacers with rich experience in horse racing. They guide the runners to run on the track according to a stable rhythm; they organize cosplay players to play poets, ancient characters and mythical characters, etc., bringing local Combining cultural and tourism resources with local characteristics; 14 nodes with a total of 24 booths were set up along the track, displaying Fengjie County’s cultural tourism, big data industry, eyeglass ecological industry and special agricultural products represented by navel oranges and Chinese herbal medicines in different sections .

The top three in the women’s half marathon of the 2023 “Top of the Three Gorges Poetry Orange Fengjie” (photo provided by the organizer)

According to reports, Fengjie has continued to build a characteristic glasses industry since 2015. The county’s ecological industrial park has settled in 118 glasses companies, 42 of which have been put into production. In 2022, the output value will exceed 2 billion yuan, and Chongqing’s glasses industry demonstration base will be built. The park has formed a complete glasses industry chain integrating R&D, design, manufacturing, product display, and trade sales. At the same time, Fengjie plans to promote the clean energy industry of “window, wind and water storage”, and create a 20 billion-level clean energy characteristic industry. The Three Gorges Corporation, Huadian, Huaneng, Datang and other central enterprises have settled down. Fengjie is making every effort to build two 20 billion-level industrial platforms in the eco-industrial park and the high-speed rail eco-city emerging industry cluster, and a 20-billion-level clean energy industry cluster, and strive to achieve a total industrial output value of more than 30 billion yuan by 2026.