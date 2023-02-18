Home Sports 2023 World Ski Championships, women’s slalom: Shiffrin 2nd, gold to Canadian St-Germain
Incredible Noit women’s slalom of the World Cup in Meribel. Mikaela Shiffrin is surprised by the canadian Laurence St-Germain, never on the podium in the World Cup and descended with bib number 18, which closes in 1.43.15 and gives 57 cents to the American phenomenon. Mikaela, who was in the lead at the end of the first heat, thus sees the fifth gold in slalom fade and the eighth of her career at the World Championships, where, however, she hits the medal n°14, the third in Meribel. Podium completed by the German Lena Duerr. Beautiful Lara Della Mea, 8th at +1.19 and capable of reassemble 18 positions in the second run. More detached Marta Rossetti, Beatrice Sola and Anita Gulli. Sunday closes with lo men’s slalom: race live on Eurosport 1, Sky channel 210 and also available on the SkyGo app.

See also  Alpine skiing, dead Rosi Mittermaier, two Olympic gold medalists and mother of Felix Neureuther

