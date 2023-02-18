By Editorial EL PILÓN

Seven months after the election of Gustavo Petro as president of Colombia, internal disputes would have prevented the appointment of the representatives of the president in the different departments of the country, including the Cesar.

The presidents of Colombia have a representative on the Board of Directors of the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cesar, corporase; the Popular University of Cesar, UPC; Compensation Funds and the Chamber of Commerce of Valledupar. In the case of the Chamber of Commerce, the president established that he would be a shopkeeper.

Several resumes have passed through the offices of the president’s advisers, however, pressures, differences and divisions have prevented the appointment of representatives. “Few positions for so many applicants”, concluded a spokesperson. “There are internal disputes over names,” added a source from the Historical Pact to THE PYLON.

“THERE IS NO CLARITY”

According to people consulted, weeks ago the president shared the idea of ​​calling a merit contest for his representative in the environmental corporations and in the Compensation Funds.

However, the advisers they persuaded him of the ideaa “because there was a risk that in some cases the president’s representative would turn out to be someone from the opposite political side”. The president would have listened to his advisers.

“The resumes for the case of Comfacesar and Corpocesar are still on the desk of the advisers,” pointed out a member of the Historical Pact who preferred save reservation.

“THEY LIVE IN BOGOTÁ”

Within those disputes, various members of the Caesar’s Historical Pact they have almost decided to move to live in Bogotá “to be heard and ask for bureaucratic quotas.”

However, it is not something structural, but each one for himself, according to a political leader commented to EL PILÓN. “The anxiety for the jam has them crazy. Pure and hard cannibalism ”, They commented to EL PILÓN.

The problem is that in order to carry out his reforms, the national governmentHe needs Congress and the traditional parties. For this reason, it has also given them positions. Even, as a member of the Green Party pointed out, the “Change has not reached Cesar: the same politicians continue to manage the bureaucracy”.

“This became a piñata of all against all. Not only the activists of Colombia Humana have to dispute governance spaces with the traditional parties, but also this became the one with the most contacts in Bogotá”, they explained to THE PYLON.

The pressure is such that even congressmen who have no bases or political origins in the department they would be managing to put chips in Cesar.

Undoubtedly, this disorganization could affect the ruling party in the upcoming regional elections. However, from the party they indicated that the aspirants to the Cesar Governorate are united and holding meetings to define a single candidate before the end of March.