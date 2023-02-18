Home Health National Conference on Nutrition
Health

National Conference on Nutrition

by admin
National Conference on Nutrition

Printable version

Press release no. 10
Release date February 18, 2023

National Conference on Nutrition

It kicks off on the 21st February the National Conference on Nutrition at the Auditorium of the Ministry of Health, in the Ribotta headquarters.

The event, spread over three days, will see institutions, scientific societies, the academic world, associations, consumers and representatives of the agri-food chain discuss the main issues in the nutritional field.

The three days will include a welcome from the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci; the interventions of the Undersecretary for Health Marcello Gemstoneon 22 February, and of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielliat the beginning of the third day.

Conclude the work of the National Conference on Nutrition, the February 23rdthe Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida and the Minister of Health, Horace Tell us.

Four focuses at the center of the debate: health promotion and prevention of diet-related diseases; strengthen investments in clinical and preventive nutrition; quality of services to citizens; nutritional loss and malnutrition.

The Conference will be streamed live at www.salute.gov.it and on the other official channels of the Ministry of Health.

Download the plan

See also  This very simple morning habit will help those suffering from high blood pressure and slow metabolism

You may also like

Literature in Florence, one dead. Fear on the...

Essential tremor: symptoms, causes and treatments

The National Conference on Nutrition – Health kicks...

Why is it so difficult to access treatment...

Sampdoria-Bologna, the official formations: Sabiri on the bench,...

Drug shortage: this is how 2,000 pharmacies prepare...

11-year-old died of ‘flesh-magic bacterium’, that’s what necrotizing...

Covid: less than 100 hospitalized in Umbria, it...

the “rubbing” inflammatory syndrome – breaking latest news

surprise gold for France! Norway and Sweden on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy