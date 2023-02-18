Printable version

Press release no. 10

Release date February 18, 2023

National Conference on Nutrition

It kicks off on the 21st the National Conference on Nutrition at the Auditorium of the Ministry of Health, in the Ribotta headquarters.

The event, spread over three days, will see institutions, scientific societies, the academic world, associations, consumers and representatives of the agri-food chain discuss the main issues in the nutritional field.

The three days will include a welcome from the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci; the interventions of the Undersecretary for Health Marcello Gemstoneon 22 February, and of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielliat the beginning of the third day.

Conclude the work of the National Conference on Nutrition, the February 23rdthe Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida and the Minister of Health, Horace Tell us.

Four focuses at the center of the debate: health promotion and prevention of diet-related diseases; strengthen investments in clinical and preventive nutrition; quality of services to citizens; nutritional loss and malnutrition.

The Conference will be streamed live at www.salute.gov.it and on the other official channels of the Ministry of Health.

