24-year-old former Italian middle-distance runner Flavia Ferrari died: she had retired due to heart disease

Yes is slumped on the grass in the park of Tor Three Test a Romanipped by a HIGHLANDS: she died like this Flavia Ferrari24 years old, a past from blue athlete as middle-distance runner of the under 20 national team. It was some passers-by who raised the alarm, immediately after seeing the young woman on the ground, but the 118 emergency services proved useless. The young one romanaa specialist in the 800 and 1500 meters, had been coached by Daniel Troisi, president of the Rome South Provincial Committee of Fidal, the Athletics Federation. His last membership was the one with the studentwho had welcomed her into his ranks after the explosion with the Libertas Castelgandolfo Albano. In 2019, however, Ferrari had been forced to stop racing due to a severe heart disease that she had been diagnosed. At the time of his death, the former athlete was probably practicing sports, given that he was in gymnastic gear: a cognitive file has been opened on his death and the autopsy will be ordered by the public prosecutor, scheduled for the polyclinic of Tor Vergatato shed light on the causes.

“Membership with Libertas Castelgandolfo Albano and Studentesca, she wore the shirts of Fidal Lazio and the national team. Running, sports and athletics they stayed inside, even if no longer feasible at a competitive level. Only a few hours ago Flavia celebrated hers on her social networks resignation from a healthcare facility, one of the many that have welcomed her in recent years to treat and support her; a journey that she documented with photos and posts, without losing her smile ”, writes Fidal Lazio in a statement. “Another mourning shake up our athletics. I extend my personal embrace to Flavia’s family, mother, father and brother for a pain that we can only imagine. We are close to them and to all those who have always loved and appreciated her as a sportswoman and young woman”, adds the president of FIDAL Lazio, Fabio Martelli.

Photo taken from Flavia Ferrari’s Instagram profile