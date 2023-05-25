Home » 26 by Cinciarini, Forlì extends in the 4th period and wins the series with Chiusi
Sports

26 by Cinciarini, Forlì extends in the 4th period and wins the series with Chiusi

by admin
26 by Cinciarini, Forlì extends in the 4th period and wins the series with Chiusi

Unieuro Forlì passes on the field of Umana Chiusi in game 4 and qualifies for the semifinal of the Gold board, where it will challenge the winner of game 5 between Udine and Cividale.

76-89 the final result, with a remarkable 29-11 in favor of coach Martino’s men in the fourth period.
Cinciarini (26 with 6 fouls suffered, 5/10 from three) leads a group of 5 athletes with at least 13 points on the scoresheet, Penna nearly double-doubles with 13 points and 9 assists, for Benvenuti there are 14 points and 8 rebounds.

For the hosts, Utomi’s 23 with 5 rebounds should be noted, while the class of 20001 Possamai finishes with 19 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks.

See also  Earthquake in Crete: earthquake of magnitude 5.5 - Foreign

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Fiorentina-Inter (1-2)

Where is the next stop? Irving: Don’t rush...

Strawberries are good and good for health: 8...

WC hockey 2023 | The Americans have nothing...

What is the level of Rex Rabbit in...

Honda is back in full swing

Lazio, after the Champions League, the goal is...

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 announced: it...

Boroš finished second in the opening stage of...

Fiorentina Inter, Zhang: ‘Istanbul proud today? I don’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy