26 by Cinciarini, Forlì extends in the 4th period and wins the series with Chiusi

Unieuro Forlì passes on the field of Umana Chiusi in game 4 and qualifies for the semifinal of the Gold board, where it will challenge the winner of game 5 between Udine and Cividale.

76-89 the final result, with a remarkable 29-11 in favor of coach Martino’s men in the fourth period.

Cinciarini (26 with 6 fouls suffered, 5/10 from three) leads a group of 5 athletes with at least 13 points on the scoresheet, Penna nearly double-doubles with 13 points and 9 assists, for Benvenuti there are 14 points and 8 rebounds.

For the hosts, Utomi’s 23 with 5 rebounds should be noted, while the class of 20001 Possamai finishes with 19 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks.