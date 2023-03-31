Third-placed GAK benefited from the slip-ups. After a 3-2 win in the Graz derby against the second team from Sturm in Kapfenberg, they are now only two points behind St. Pölten and one point behind BW Linz.

The sixth SKU Ertl Glas Amstetten did not get beyond a goalless draw against Rapid II. Eighth FAC Vienna suffered a 0-1 defeat at Vorwarts Steyr, after which the Upper Austrians overtook Sturm and left the relegation zone. Kapfenberg, who plays at FC Liefering on Saturday, is the new tail light for the time being.

Series from St. Pölten and BW Linz end

For St. Pölten, a series of seven away wins in a row ended in line with performance. Luis Hartwig’s tenth goal of the season (54′) and Din Barlov’s 2-2 volley (77′) weren’t enough for the Lower Austrians, as Jurica Poldrugac (59′) and Christian Lichtenberger (62′) shot in between with a wonderful shot in the Kreuzeck the interim turn in favor of the Styrians had succeeded.

The international break probably didn’t come at the right time for BW Linz. The aspirant for promotion could not put himself in the limelight offensively before the break. The “Jungvioletchen” were also harmless for long stretches, but took the lead through Dario Kreiker (45+5). Immediately after the restart, defender Dejan Radonjic (52nd) headed in another goal. Thanks to a lucky goal from veteran Ronivaldo (77th), Linz only managed to get the goal back.

But nothing changed in the first defeat after ten unbeaten games and nine wins. The Austrians, on the other hand, got three points again after eight attempts without a win and five defeats in a row. The penultimate player is now four points short of the non-relegation zone.

GAK wins the Graz Derby

Michael Liendl once again shone in GAK’s fourth win in a row. The 37-year-old play designer set up Marco Gantschnig’s second goal (30′) via a free kick and increased it to 3:1 (49′) with a sensitive volley almost into the empty goal from just outside the penalty area. Liendl now has five goals and eleven assists this season.

The GAK lead was established by Antonio Ilic with an own goal (10th). The “Jung-Sturm-Kicker” managed only cosmetic results with Sandro Schendl (23rd) and Mohammed Fuseini (73rd).

The Steyr winning goal against FAC was scored by Kubilay Yilmaz in the 14th minute. The Floridsdorfer are still without a win after their fifth appearance in 2023 and have only scored one point.

Admiral 2. League, 21. Runde

Freitag:

Lafnitz – St. Pölten 2: 2 (0: 0)

Tore: Poldrugac (59th), Lichtenberger (62nd) bzw. Hartwig (54th), Barlov (77th)

Young Violets – BW Linz 2:1 (1:0)

Goals: Kreiker (45’+5′), Radonjic (52′) and Ronivaldo (77′)

Sturm Graz II – GAK 2:3 (1:2)

Goals: Schendl (23′), Fuseini (73′) or Ilic (10’/own goal), Gantschnig (30′), Liendl (49′)

Forward Steyr – FAC 1:0 (1:0)

Thor: Yilmaz (14.)

Amstetten – Rapid II 0:0

Saturday:

Vienna-Dornbirn

2.30 p.m

Liefering – Kapfenberg

2.30 p.m

Sunday:

Admire-Horn

10.30 a.m. (live on ORF Sport +)

