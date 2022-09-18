Original title: 30 candidates for the Golden Foot Award: Messi, Lewandowski, Benzema, Wu Lei, Kagawa, Sun Xingmin

On September 18, Beijing time, the shortlist of 30 candidates for the 2022 Golden Foot Award was released, including Messi, Benzema, Lewandowski, Neymar, Wu Lei and other Chinese and foreign superstars. Prior to this, Zheng Zhi was also shortlisted for the 50-person candidate list for the Golden Foot Award, but stopped there and failed to make the 30-person shortlist this time.

In addition to Messi, Benzema, Lewandowski, Neymar and other top-level candidates who entered the 30-man shortlist with Wu Lei, they also include the Asian player Shinji Kagawa who played for Manchester United and who is currently playing for Tottenham. Last season’s Premier League Top scorer Son Heung-min.

The 30 nominees for the 2022 Golden Foot Award:

Benzema (France), Bonucci (Italy), Chiellini (Italy), Courtois (Belgium), Cuadrado (Colombia), De Bruyne (Belgium), Dybala ( Argentina), Cesc Fabregas (Spain), Giroud (France), Icardi (Argentina), Immobile (Italy), Jorginho (Italy), Kagawa (Japan), Kane (England) ), Kante (France), Wu Lei (China), Lewandowski (Poland), Marcelo (Brazil), Mata (Spain), Messi (Argentina), Morata (Spain), Muller (Germany), Neuer (Germany), Neymar (Brazil), Ramos (Spain), Son Heung-min (South Korea), Suarez (Uruguay), Thiago Silva (Brazil), Van Dijk (Netherlands), Ilmaz (Turkey)

List of previous Golden Foot Awards:

Baggio in 2003

2004 Nedved

Shevchenko in 2005

Ronaldo in 2006

Piero in 2007

2008 Robert Carlos

Ronaldinho in 2009

2010 Totti

Giggs in 2011

2012 Ibrahimovic

Drogba in 2013

Iniesta in 2014

2015 Eto’o

2016 Buffon

2017 Casillas

2018 Cavani

Modric in 2019

Ronaldo in 2020

Salah in 2021

(Editor: Jiuquan with a smile)





