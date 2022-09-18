On September 18, Beijing time, the shortlist of 30 candidates for the 2022 Golden Foot Award was released, including Messi, Benzema, Lewandowski, Neymar, Wu Lei and other Chinese and foreign superstars. Prior to this, Zheng Zhi was also shortlisted for the 50-person candidate list for the Golden Foot Award, but stopped there and failed to make the 30-person shortlist this time.
In addition to Messi, Benzema, Lewandowski, Neymar and other top-level candidates who entered the 30-man shortlist with Wu Lei, they also include the Asian player Shinji Kagawa who played for Manchester United and who is currently playing for Tottenham. Last season’s Premier League Top scorer Son Heung-min.
The 30 nominees for the 2022 Golden Foot Award:
Benzema (France), Bonucci (Italy), Chiellini (Italy), Courtois (Belgium), Cuadrado (Colombia), De Bruyne (Belgium), Dybala ( Argentina), Cesc Fabregas (Spain), Giroud (France), Icardi (Argentina), Immobile (Italy), Jorginho (Italy), Kagawa (Japan), Kane (England) ), Kante (France), Wu Lei (China), Lewandowski (Poland), Marcelo (Brazil), Mata (Spain), Messi (Argentina), Morata (Spain), Muller (Germany), Neuer (Germany), Neymar (Brazil), Ramos (Spain), Son Heung-min (South Korea), Suarez (Uruguay), Thiago Silva (Brazil), Van Dijk (Netherlands), Ilmaz (Turkey)
List of previous Golden Foot Awards:
Baggio in 2003
2004 Nedved
Shevchenko in 2005
Ronaldo in 2006
Piero in 2007
2008 Robert Carlos
Ronaldinho in 2009
2010 Totti
Giggs in 2011
2012 Ibrahimovic
Drogba in 2013
Iniesta in 2014
2015 Eto’o
2016 Buffon
2017 Casillas
2018 Cavani
Modric in 2019
Ronaldo in 2020
Salah in 2021
