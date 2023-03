As in 2019, 2021 and 2022, the team around Skip Silvana Tirinzoni and Alina Pätz wins the World Championships gold medal. There is no end in sight to the dominance. But alas, there are curses like at the men’s World Cup in 1972.

The triumph of the Swiss curlers around Skip Silvana Tirinzoni (centre) is all the more important given that there was a major upheaval in the team this season after the last World Cup title. Jonas Ekstromer / AP

It’s a record that could last forever because it represents a brand that seems so incredible in the sport of curling, where defeats can happen all the time. On Sunday in Sandviken, Sweden, the Swiss women’s team around the Zurich star players Silvana Tirinzoni and Alina Pätz remained unbeaten for the 36th time in a row in a World Cup game. With the 6:3 final victory over Norway, the CC Aarau team won their fourth world championship title in a row.