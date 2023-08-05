3rd division: Dynamo Dresden starts the season with a win

Status: 05.08.2023 6:20 p.m

Dynamo Dresden started the “mission rise” with three points. Not everything worked out against Arminia Bielefeld, who had been relegated to the second division, but the starting team presented itself in good shape.

Dynamo Dresden started the new season with a 3-1 (2-1) win against Arminia Bielefeld and thus underpinned its promotion ambitions. In front of 29,589 spectators in the Rudolf Harbig Stadium, the hosts had to assert themselves again and again against wildly determined and early attacking guests, with Semi Belkahia being the unlucky bird of the day.

SGD coach Markus Anfang starts the opening game with two newcomers, Robin Meißner and Tom Zimmerschied played from the start. Dynamo’s trainer chose Stefan Drljaca in goal. On the other side, only Fabian Klos wore the Arminia jersey in the previous season, all the others in Michel Kniat’s starting XI were only signed this summer. Accordingly, it was unclear in advance what to expect from the guests.

Dynamo benefits from Belkahia bugs

Both teams start the game properly and with a move to the goal. The first hit itself, however, was more of a coincidence. After a good combination game down the right, Dennis Borkowski brought the ball from the baseline into the centre, where Bielefeld’s Semi Belkahia maneuvered the ball into his own net (14′). In this phase, Arminia made numerous mistakes in building up the game, which Dresden could not use any further, also because counterattacks were sometimes played too badly.

Just as the guests got stronger bit by bit and created several good chances, the SGD benefited from another Belkahia mistake. Zimmerschied bumped into the penalty area from behind and caused a penalty kick that Kutschke converted safely before the K-Block (36′). Shortly before the half-time whistle the damper for the dynamo euphoria. After a free kick from the half field, Jakob Lewald’s header defense fell short and Merveille Biankadi risked the ball from 14 meters into the net.

Biankadi takes aim: The ball lands in the Dresden goal to make it 2-1.

Dresden makes the goal with the first chance

In the second half, hardly anything happened in front of the gates for a long time. Dynamo did not develop in the game structure because Bielefeld repeatedly attacked early and blocked the paths. The Arminen managed very little offensively because Dynamo was concentrated in the defensive network. And the home side struck ice cold even after 65 minutes. It went quickly down the left flank, Zimmerschied fitted in with pinpoint accuracy, where Niklas Hauptmann slid the ball into the far corner.

The game was finally decided just two minutes later when Kaito Mizuta Kutschke kicked his heels from behind and was red carded. The starting team was able to control the game in the remaining 20 minutes and even managed to get into good finishing positions a few times. Another hit failed.

Dynamo’s Robin Meißner in a duel with Can Özkan.

