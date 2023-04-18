3rd league: BVB II defeats Meppen at the bottom

Status: 04/15/2023 3:58 p.m

With an important home win, Borussia Dortmund II has gained some breathing room in the fight for relegation in the 3rd division. Meanwhile, SC Verl recorded an away win in Aue.

BVB II defeated bottom team SV Meppen 1-0 (0-0) at their home stadium Rote Erde on Saturday afternoon.

32 match day of the 3rd division

In front of 1,500 spectators, a competitive and intense relegation duel quickly developed. The hosts from Dortmund had their first big chance after just four minutes: Justin Njinmah ran freely towards the Meppen goal, but missed the ball from eleven meters.

After a dominant initial phase by the Black and Yellows, the guests from Meppen got into the game better by the minute and were able to create two good chances via Marvin Pourié (15th) and Luca Prasse (30th). Marcel Lotka parried twice.

BVB also remained dangerous: Shortly before the break, Eberwein came from a central position in the Meppen penalty area and finished unchallenged. But goalkeeper Matthis Harsmann was there.

Njinmah scores a crucial goal in Dortmund

In the second half there were initially no significant goal area actions – but then BVB II suddenly took the lead through Justin Njinmah: The Dortmund youngster moved in from the right attacking side and then hit the far corner with a long-range shot from a good 20 meters (57th minute). . minute).

Meppen rarely posed a threat after that, with only Pourié finishing once in the 65th minute. In the 87th minute, Dortmund’s Njinmah still had the chance to make the preliminary decision with his second goal. The 22-year-old ran freely towards the Meppen goal, but his shot flew just wide of the left post.

After the 1-0 home win, the Dortmund U23s are 13th in the table and have a six-point lead over the relegation zone.

Verl wins in Aue

Meanwhile he SC ext booked an away win. The East Westphalians won 3-2 (1-0) at FC Erzgebirge Aue and thus clinched their second win in a row.

The losers were the better team in the Erzgebirge from the start. Former Auer Nicolás Sessa scored the opening goal for Verl in the 20th minute: After receiving the ball in the penalty area, Sessa adjusted the defense and hit a hard shot from ten meters into the corner.

The SCV still had chances for more goals, but these initially remained unused. Shortly after the break, in the 46th minute, Sessa scored his second goal. After a mistake by Aue keeper Martin Männel, the 27-year-old offensive player got the ball on the left corner of the sixteen and slammed it into the goal.

Aue immediately shortened the lead with a goal from Anthony Barylla (50′), but the losers didn’t let that deter them: In an entertaining game they continued to play forward: Joel Grodowski hit the post (57′) in the 71st minute But then the third goal of the day from Loser was scored: after a combination through midfield, the Westphalians released Eduard Probst in the penalty area, who deliberately finished and took his chance.

Aue didn’t give up and scored another goal through Borys Tashchy: Tashchy converted a penalty (82′) after Probst had blocked a free kick in the wall with his elbow. But then the SCV defense held out and brought the 3:2 victory over time. SC Verl is in tenth place in the table 3. Liga.