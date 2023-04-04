Home Sports 3rd league: TSV 1860 outclasses Ingolstadt in the Upper Bavaria derby
3rd league: TSV 1860 outclasses Ingolstadt in the Upper Bavaria derby

3rd league: TSV 1860 outclasses Ingolstadt in the Upper Bavaria derby

Status: 04/03/2023 9:20 p.m

In the Oberbayern derby, TSV 1860 Munich secured an unchallenged 3-1 away win at FC Ingolstadt.

After the 1:4 disgrace at home against Borussia Dortmund II, TSV 1860 Munich gave the right answer. Coach Maurizio Jacobacci’s team won the Oberbayern derby at FC Ingolstadt 3-1 on Monday evening and could have won much better. For the Schanzer it was the sixth defeat in a row, which means that the gap to the relegation places is only six points.

Doppelpacker Stefan Lex

In the early stages, the Munich Lions clearly dominated the game and took the lead after 15 minutes. Marius Wörl sent Joseph Boyamba on his way towards the penalty area and he put it across for Stefan Lex. The captain only had to push the ball into the goal from a short distance (16′). After half an hour, Ingolstadt’s Calvin Brackelmann invited Löwen attacker Marcel Bär, who pulled straight away, but keeper Marius Funk was still there (29′). Only five minutes later the ball wriggled in the Ingolstadt net for the second time. Lex scored again – this time on preliminary work by Deichmann (34.)

Ingolstadt conceded three equal goals

And from FC Ingolstadt’s perspective, things didn’t get any better in the second half. Just three minutes after the restart, Marcel Bär even made it 3-0 from the visitors’ perspective (48′). The lions played their way to the baseline again and the goal came after a Boyamba pass into the backcourt. Three goals for the Ingolstadt, which fell almost congruently. The Schanzer defended themselves hesitantly and at the beginning of the final phase came a goal from Pascal Testroet (73rd). But it shouldn’t be enough for more. In added time, Wörl carelessly missed the fourth goal when three lions ran towards the Ingolstadt goal.

League lead and relegation battle, current game pairings, results and live ticker, scorer lists, mileage and duel statistics and much more: Football in the results center of BR24Sport.

Source: BR24Sport 03.04.2023 – 9:00 p.m

