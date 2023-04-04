Home World Ukraine, Russian drones hit the port of Odessa
Ukraine, Russian drones hit the port of Odessa

Ukraine, Russian drones hit the port of Odessa

The war in Ukraine reaches the 405th day. Russian drones hit the port of Odessa on the Black Sea and caused damage. Second Zelenskythe Russia “he will not be able to hide behind a chair of the Security Council of theHim“, while Ukraine “is getting stronger every day.” The Wagner group heralds the end of the battle for Bakhmut: “We conquered it, the Russian flag flies over the town hall”, in a video showing a Russian flag with the name of the military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, killed in an attack in St. Petersburg. Kiev denies it the fall of the city: “The Ukrainian army still bravely defends the city, repelling numerous enemy attacks.” Nuclear weapons Russian tactics will be deployed near the western borders of the Belarusi.e. those with neighboring countries of the Nato.

