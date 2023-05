As expected, Anja Fuchs-Robetin, Camilla Neumann, Sarah Sagerer and Sigi Koizar will represent Austria’s 3×3 women’s basketball team at the World Championships in Vienna (May 30th to June 4th). This was officially announced at a press conference on Thursday.

“We have the best 3×3 players in the world and of course we want to get as far as possible with men and women,” explained Basketball Austria Secretary General Johannes Wiesmann. The men’s squad will not be nominated until Monday.