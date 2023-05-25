SCANIA In Trentino the first plug-in hybrid has begun its march for waste collection – Companies

The Chiocchetti Luigi Srl company, based in Moena (Trento) has equipped itself with a Scania plug-in hybrid vehicle for waste collection set up by Autobren capable of satisfying the urgent need for cleaner transport especially in urban contexts, to support and ensure the well-being of society and the environment.

The path to sustainability undertaken since the 1990s with Scania has further materialized with the introduction in a fleet of around 50 vehicles of a two-axle chassis equipped with a 360 HP internal combustion engine (also compatible with HVO) and the GE281 consisting of two electric motors of 230 kW in total (continuous power) and a six-speed gearbox without traditional clutch and without torque interruption.

The e-machine, both when starting off and during acceleration, always supports the combustion engine which can therefore be resized in terms of displacement and power. A solution that guarantees, compared to traditional engines, fuel savings of up to 40% in urban operations.

The vehicle will carry out missions on behalf of various Municipalities such as Appiano, Terlano and Andriano and various valleys including Val di Fassa, Bassa Atesina, Val Gardena and Val Badia, having a range of up to 60 kilometers in fully electricity, thanks to 3 batteries with an installed capacity of 90 kWh. Recharging can take place thanks to regenerative braking or a mobile charger supplied by Scania which has a charging power of up to 40 kW, allowing a recharge of up to 80% in less than an hour.

The Trentino-based company, founded in 1973, has grown exponentially by marrying the values ​​that were originally the founders’ values: passion for quality service, love and respect for the environment. This family-run company today boasts a long and consolidated experience in the waste collection and transport sector, offering specialized services for individuals, organizations and companies that contribute to environmental protection and the enhancement of the territory, for the benefit of the local community and generations futures.

Scania Italia, and the Scania Commerciale dealership are proud of the synergy with such cutting-edge local companies and wishes the directors Mirco, Michele and Lodovico Chiocchetti to continue successfully on the path of sustainability.