4-0 win in Bayreuth: Duisburg with big points

Status: 04/29/2023 12:16 p.m

MSV Duisburg scored an important away win in Bayreuth. MSV climbs to twelfth place in the table.

SpVg Bayreuth – MSV Duisburg 0:4

Duisburg, who had recently drawn three times in a row, took the lead early on at SpVg Bayreuth, who were threatened with relegation. After strong preparatory work by outside player Marvin Ajani, Niklas Kölle pushed the ball over the line at the far post from a short distance to make it 0:1.

Afterwards, the Meiderichers switched to defensive work. let the hosts, who were far too harmless in attack, run up. In the second section, the team of referees helped MSV a little to score the second goal. Before Kölle pushed the ball over the line in the 55th minute after a Bayreuth slapstick error to make it 0:2, the referees overlooked a foul by Baran Mogultay on Erol Zejnullahu – lucky for the Zebras.

34th matchday

The decision was made in the 65th minute: Julian Hettwer, who had just come on as a substitute, escaped his opponents on the left flank, also rounded the Bayreuth keeper and made it 0:3. That was already the victory and the certainty for the Duisburg zebras: They will continue in the third division in the coming season. Rolf Feltscher put the final point in the 75th minute with a brilliant long-range shot and the 4:0.

Erzgebirge Aue – Viktoria Cologne 1:1

Victoria Cologne, which recently had a strong run, was also on course for victory in the Ore Mountains for a long time. Simon Handle, who was back in the starting XI, scored to make it 0-1 after just four minutes after a fine pass from Mike Wunderlich.

The Auer – trained by ex-Victorian Pavel Dotchev – reacted and ran. But they bit their teeth on the consistent Viktoria defense.

The well-deserved equalizer came in the 82nd minute when Dimtri Nazarov converted a controversial penalty kick (Niklas May to Nazarov) to make it 1-1. Bad luck for Viktoria that Wunderlich only hit the outer post with a long-range shot in the 89th minute.

FC Ingolstadt – SC Verl 2:1

Ingolstadt’s Moussa Doumbouya and Mikic Daniel from SC Verl fighting for the ball

In Ingolstadt afforded the SC ext, who had made it clear to stay up in the league with a 2-1 win over BVB II during the week, a sleepy initial phase that was coldly punished by the hosts. Tobias Beck (6th penalty kick) and Tim Civeja (17th) gave the FCI a 2-0 lead early on. The SCV needed to collect themselves, but nothing significant happened until the change of sides.

After the break things got exciting. East Westphalia reduced the lead to 2-1 after 70 minutes through Yari Otto, Mael Corboz had set up the goal. Verl now stormed, Ingolstadt countered. And scored in the 82nd to make it 3-1, when Patrick Schmidt converted a penalty kick to make it 3-1.

Bor. Dortmund II – SV Elversberg 2:0

The surprise of the day came from the reserves of Borussia Dortmund. The youngsters of BVB achieved a well-deserved 2-0 (1-0) win against table leaders SV Elversberg. Justin Njinmah gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute after assists from Can Hayri Özkan.

The SV then switched to forward gear, but did not get to the goal against the well-organized BVB defence. On the other hand, the preliminary decision was made in the 61st minute when Falko Michel scored to make it 2-0. With this, the black and yellow managed an extremely important threesome in the ongoing fight against relegation.