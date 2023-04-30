Milan, newborn found dead in a dumpster for used clothes

The body of a newborn, who probably came to light only a few hours earlier, was found lifeless inside a dumpster used for the collection of used clothing in Milan, in the Città Studi district, on the corner between via Sandro Botticelli and via CesareSaldini. The first alarm was raised by a man who yesterday, around 8pm, had approached the same dumpster and noticed the presence of the newborn, and then called 118.

The Investigations of the Flying Squad

Investigations coordinated by the police squad are currently underway on the case. Furthermore, the checks on the cameras present in the area and in the hospitals are being examined. At the same time, the coroner is also at work trying to figure out if the baby was abandoned alive or if she was already dead.

The first reconstructions

According to reports, the baby was still wrapped in the placenta and a sweatshirt. “She was probably born in the house, then died shortly after for causes yet to be ascertained, then lying on the shelf of the dumpster”, is the hypothesis that the investigators are working on. At the moment it is particularly difficult to understand the nationality of the newborn on whom the autopsy will be performed in the next few hours, while the prosecutor Paolo Storari will open a file against unknown persons for infanticide.

Councilor of Milan: “Parents ask for help”

“Every day the social services of the Municipality work to support families in difficulty and parents who choose to face the path of parenthood. We can only commit ourselves so that our work is increasingly effective and mothers and fathers choose, in times of difficulty, to ask us for help”. The Councilor for Welfare of the Municipality of Milan, Lamberto Bertolè, said this when commenting on the events that occurred. “The news leaves us astonished and dismayed, above all because it concerns a little girl who had presumably only entered the world for a few moments – he added -. We are awaiting the medico-legal insights to understand what really happened”.