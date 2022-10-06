Original title: 4 consecutive victories!Weird 7th NBA preseason prediction analysis Lakers VS Timberwolves

Yesterday, the 76ers in the article here won the offensive battle, so the article here has also won 4 consecutive victories! In addition, the two games of the Raptors and the Thunder are also victories! Today, I will continue to chat with you about the Lakers VS Timberwolves in an NBA preseason game tomorrow.

Today, the Lakers established the lead early, but after the Lakers took down the main force in the second half, the Suns rose to chase the points and finally reversed and defeated the Lakers 119:115. In this game, James scored 23 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, Westbrook had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, Reeves had 6 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists, Nunn had 21 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, and Beverley had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. . But the Lakers replaced the bench after establishing a big lead. Although this is an unspoken rule in the preseason, it is a pity for the Lakers to lose this game.

Last season, the Timberwolves ranked seventh in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record. The team’s number of wins has doubled from the previous season, and its 56% win rate is the second highest in nearly 18 years. The team averaged 115.9 points per game in the regular season, ranking first in the league. It was the team with the craziest offense last season. In the new season, the Timberwolves already have three All-Star players, Towns, Gobert and Russell. Then there’s Edwards, a fast-improving quasi-star player. On paper, the Timberwolves’ starting lineup is very luxurious, and Gobert can just make up for the two biggest weaknesses that the Timberwolves exposed last season: rim protection and backcourt rebounds, so the Timberwolves’ record in the new season should be significantly improved. .

Lakers. . . So this scene feels weird. . .

The scores of the two teams in the preseason mainly depended on the substitutes. The Lakers and Timberwolves scored guaranteed in the first half, and the substitutes of the two teams in the second half were mainly based on personal offensive data. Taken together, I think the two teams are odd in this game. It is not difficult to score more than 218 points in total.

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: