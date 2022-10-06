[The Epoch Times, October 7, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia reported) The 31st Pu Ri Film Awards, a major Korean film event, was held on the 6th, with mainland actress Tang Wei and Korean star Park Hae Il starring in Korean films “Resolve to Break Up” won 5 awards and became a big winner. And Tang Wei, who won the best actress, is the first Chinese actress to win this honor, and the news quickly became a hot search on Weibo.

z “The 27th Busan Film Festival” opened in Haeundae, Busan on the 5th, and the “31st Busan Film Awards”, one of the film festivals, was held at the hotel in Haeundae on the 6th. The nominees for the best actress in this year’s “Buil Film Awards” include “Resolve to Break Up” Tang Wei, “In Front of You” Li Huiying, “Crash Landing” Jeon Doyeon, “Death Forecast” Qian Yuxi and “Tribute” (tentative translation) Li Yanyin, Tang Wei won the best actress among the fiercely competitive actresses.

Tang Wei entered the Korean market with the movie “Late Autumn” starring Han Xing Hyun Bin, and “Resolve to Break Up” is the first Korean film she starred in after 11 years. The film received wide acclaim after its release. Director Park Chan-wook won the Best Director at the 75th Cannes Film Festival for the film, and Tang Wei won the Best Actress at the 27th Chunshi Film Festival in South Korea last month.

“Resolve to Break Up” will not only represent South Korean films competing for the best international film at the Oscars, but also shine at this year’s “Buil Film Awards”. In addition to Tang Wei and Park Hae Il winning the Best Actor Award, the film also won the Best Actor Award. The best film, the best cinematography, and the best soundtrack are the biggest winners of this ceremony.

Director Park Chan-wook “predicted” in advance that Park Hae-il and Tang Wei, the leading actor and actress, won the best actor and actress respectively. He said in the video recorded in advance: “If everyone can see the film, it means that I won the award, thank you for your support. As far as I know, both male and female protagonists are also shortlisted. If Park Hae-il and Tang Wei don’t win the award, I will reject me this award! “Resolve to Break Up” has the luxury of casting roles before the script is completed. , I’m really grateful to Park Hae-il and Tang Wei.”

Tang Wei, who was in the mainland, was unable to receive the award in person, so she specially filmed a short film to express her acceptance speech: “I am very grateful to the ‘Buil Film Awards’ for conferring this award on me. In fact, I really want to thank our director Park Chan-wook for his invitation. I participated in this film, and I also thank Ding Ruiqing for writing such a great script, as well as Park Hae-il and every staff member in front and behind the stage.” Mainland movie fans have left messages on Weibo, “Congratulations to Tang Wei” and “Tang Wei is too good” .

