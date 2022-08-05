[Epoch Times, August 5, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Zhong Yuan reported in Taipei) According to the release of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China, on August 5, a total of 49 Chinese military aircraft intruded into the airspace around Taiwan, of which 30 crossed the northern end of the central line of the strait. . The Ministry of National Defense condemned this as a highly provocative act, saying that the national army will firmly defend sovereignty and national security.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense: A total of 49 sorties interfered with Taiwan on the 5th, and 30 sorties crossed the center line

At about 9:30 p.m. on the 5th, the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China announced the news of the shared aircraft, pointing out that the Air Force Command announced the air situation in the airspace surrounding the Taiwan Strait. 11, a total of 30 sorties, crossing the northern end of the central line of the strait. In addition, the Ministry of National Defense announced that there were 7 sorties of J-10, 10 sorties of J-16, 1 sortie of Yun-8 long-distance dry aircraft and 1 sortie of Yun-8 anti-submarine aircraft, a total of 19 sorties intruded into the Southwest Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone. The Air Force dispatched air patrols to respond, broadcast to disperse, and anti-aircraft missiles to pursue surveillance.

The Ministry of National Defense stated at 7 p.m. that as of 5 p.m., 68 common aircraft continued to conduct frequent activities around the Taiwan Strait and crossed the middle line of the strait. Regarding the difference between 68 sorties and 49 sorties, the Air Force explained that 68 sorties include the number of common aircraft operating west of the central line of the Taiwan Strait.

The Ministry of National Defense pointed out that the Chinese military’s exercise, whether it is launching ballistic missiles or deliberately crossing the center line of the strait, is a highly provocative act. The national army will adhere to the principle of preparing for war and not seeking war, and will take the attitude of “not escalating conflict and not causing disputes”, and the military and civilians will work together to firmly defend sovereignty and national security.

Tsai Ing-wen, President of the Republic of China, attended the “2022 Taiwan Food Exhibition Opening Ceremony” on the 5th. In response to the CCP’s live-fire drills around Taiwan starting on the 4th, she again sternly demanded the CCP to be rational and self-control. She emphasized that in the face of the current situation, the national army has strengthened its combat readiness, closely monitors all military developments, and government units are responding calmly.

Tsai Ing-wen said on the 4th that the CCP conducts live-fire exercises around Taiwan. This deliberate and continuous increase in military threats, especially the dangerous missile shooting on the world’s busiest shipping lanes, is not only against Taiwan, but also for the international community. , are irresponsible practices. She called on the international community to support democratic Taiwan and jointly stop one-sided and irrational military actions. Taiwan will, as in the past, work with members in the region and global democratic partners to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.

In response to the CCP’s launch of 11 Dongfeng series ballistic missiles into the waters surrounding Taiwan on the 4th, legislator Wang Dingyu said on Facebook on the 5th that some of the CCP’s missiles flew over Taiwan from a height outside the atmosphere, should they be intercepted? Post an alert? Is it an invasion of airspace?

Wang Dingyu said that Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense pointed out that the main flight path of the ballistic missile after the launch is outside the atmosphere, and the national army accurately grasped that the CCP’s missile ballistic landing point is the eastern sea area, which is also outside the territorial waters. There is no harm, and it avoids the effect of the CCP’s psychological warfare, so no air defense alerts are issued.

The Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China stated on the 4th that the missile protection systems of various countries are all based on the calculation of the point of impact. Using the surveillance and reconnaissance system, the national army can accurately grasp the trajectory of the Dongfeng series of missiles launched by the CCP, and predict that it will land in the eastern sea area, which will not pose any harm to the ground of the island. Air defense alerts are issued. Another consideration is that “the CCP’s missile fire, with the main goal of deterring our side, and in order to protect the national military’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operational energy, information on its flight path and other information will not be released.”

Wang Dingyu said that regarding the identification of airspace, the Paris Air Convention and the Convention on International Civil Aviation stipulate that the identification of general airspace does not include outer space, and there is no consensus internationally on the maximum altitude of airspace. The International Aviation Federation uses an altitude of 100 kilometers as the boundary between the Earth’s atmosphere and outer space, known as the Carmen line, while the U.S. Air Force and NASA define outer space as 80 kilometers (50 miles) above sea level.

In addition, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi stated that five of the ballistic missiles launched by the communist military exercise from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. One fell on the north-northwest of Yonaguni Island in Okinawa, two fell on the southwest of Taiwan, and one fell on the north of Taiwan. This is the first time that a CCP ballistic missile has landed in Japan’s exclusive waters, and the Japanese government has lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels.

Blinken criticizes China’s military exercise around Taiwan as “a major escalation”

After the situation in the Taiwan Strait escalated sharply, the White House summoned Qin Gang, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, on the 4th to condemn Beijing’s escalation of actions against Taiwan and reiterated that the United States does not want a crisis in the region.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the 5th condemned China‘s military exercises around Taiwan as “a major escalation”, and said that Beijing’s military exercises in response to the visit of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi “without justification” . Pelosi led a delegation to visit Japan. She vowed on the 5th that the United States will not allow Taiwan to be isolated, and at the same time expressed her hope that the situation in the Taiwan Strait will “maintain the status quo”.

