43 million next season! Expert: As a shooting guard, Clay is worth about 30 million – yqqlm

Original title: 43 million next season! Expert: As a shooting guard, Clay is probably worth 30 million

On May 19, 2023, Beijing time, Bobby Marks, a well-known American salary expert, talked about Klay Thompson’s contract extension.

Marks said: “Clay signed the current contract (190 million in 5 years) after a major injury. He played for about a year and a half, 2 of the 5 years, and 2 years without playing. As a shooting guard Say, I think he might be a $30 million player.”

Clay currently has one year left on his contract, and his salary for the new season is $43.21 million. In this year’s playoffs, he averaged 18.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, and his three-point shooting percentage was 36.8%. The Warriors lost to the Lakers 2-4 in the Western Conference semifinals and missed the defense. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: