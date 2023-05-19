Home » 43 million next season! Expert: As a shooting guard, Clay is worth about 30 million – yqqlm
Sports

43 million next season! Expert: As a shooting guard, Clay is worth about 30 million – yqqlm

by admin
43 million next season! Expert: As a shooting guard, Clay is worth about 30 million – yqqlm
2023-05-19 07:26

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: 43 million next season! Expert: As a shooting guard, Clay is probably worth 30 million

On May 19, 2023, Beijing time, Bobby Marks, a well-known American salary expert, talked about Klay Thompson’s contract extension.

Marks said: “Clay signed the current contract (190 million in 5 years) after a major injury. He played for about a year and a half, 2 of the 5 years, and 2 years without playing. As a shooting guard Say, I think he might be a $30 million player.”

Clay currently has one year left on his contract, and his salary for the new season is $43.21 million. In this year’s playoffs, he averaged 18.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, and his three-point shooting percentage was 36.8%. The Warriors lost to the Lakers 2-4 in the Western Conference semifinals and missed the defense. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Ciuccarelli, escape for victory Poggiana speaks from the Marche region

You may also like

Fiorentina will return to play in the final...

Europa League: Rome’s embarrassing theater! “An absolute joke”...

Alessandria: «We expect clarity and honesty from the...

Wenban effect? ​​Spurs have sold 2,500 season tickets...

Barák shoots the Fiorentina on cloud 7 –...

Jeff Dodds new CEO of Formula E –...

FC Schalke 04 takes a close look –...

Busquets was unique — Sportellate.it

Europa League: Bayer frustration after the Euro –...

Lake Maggiore by bike, the most beautiful itineraries

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy