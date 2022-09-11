Sports Weekly All-media reporter Xiaozhong reported

This year’s World Cup is Suarez’s fourth World Cup, and for the 35-year-old, this is also the last World Cup. After the end of last season’s contract with Atletico Madrid, Suarez took a lot of trouble to find a new owner. There have been scandals with River Plate, but River Plate stopped in the 1/8 finals of the Libertadores Cup. On July 31, he signed with the Uruguayan nationality, returning to Uruguay football after 16 years. Signed with the nation, Suarez’s figure is that it has the Copa del Rey to play. However, on August 9, in the quarter-finals of the South American Cup, the nation was tragically eliminated. In order to recover before the World Cup, Suarez can only work hard to play the Uruguayan Football League.

In the two rounds of the South American Cup quarter-finals against Athletic Goiania in Brazil, Suarez, who has not yet recovered his physical condition, was on the bench in both games. On August 2, in the first round at home, the nation lost 0-1. In the second round on August 9, the nation lost 0-3 in the away game. In the first round, Suarez played 16 minutes in the 74th minute. In the second round, he played at the beginning of the second half and played for 45 minutes. But not in the best state, Suarez did not help after the battle, he could only reluctantly accept that the nation was eliminated with a total score of 0 to 4.

On August 5, in the second round of the Ukrainian League, the nation defeated Retista 3-0 at home. In that battle, Suarez came off the bench in the 46th minute, made a great contribution with a header in the 58th minute, and scored his first goal after returning to Uruguay football. On August 14th, in the third round of the Uzbekistan League, the nationalities beat Montevideo Liverpool 1-0 away. In that battle, Suarez made his first start and played the full 90 minutes. On August 20, in the 6th round of the Ukrainian League, the nation defeated Montevideo Rangers 2-0 at home. Suarez started again and played full.

On August 27, in the fifth round of the Uganda League, Suarez finally scored again. In that battle, the nation defeated Torki 3-0 away, and the former Barcelona striker scored the second goal in the 26th minute. However, in the 42nd minute, he received his first yellow card after returning to Uruguay football. In the 58th minute, he was substituted.

On September 4, in the fourth round of the Uruguayan League, against Penarol in the same city, a Uruguay national derby was won 3-1 at home. In the 52nd minute, Suarez scored the team’s second goal to make the score 2-0. Suarez’s goal was very beautiful. At the front of the opponent’s penalty area, he shot with his left foot and hit the ball into the upper right corner of the goal. On September 10, in the 7th round of the Ukrainian League, the nation defeated Colonia Square 3-1 away. In the first half, the two teams drew 1-1. In the 64th minute, Suarez made a contribution to make the team lead the score again.

It is worth mentioning that for Penarol and Colonia Square, Suarez is the starter and played the whole game. After the South American Cup was eliminated, the nation played 5 games, won all 5 games, scored 12 goals and conceded only 2 goals. In these 5 games, Suarez has played 90 minutes in 4 games. He has scored consecutive goals in the last three games and scored 3 goals in 5 games. What’s more worth mentioning is that, except for the first goal after returning to Uruguay, which was a header, the last three goals were scored with the left foot, and Suarez is actually a right footed. As the World Cup in Qatar is getting closer and closer, Suarez’s condition is getting better and better.