FREE FALLIN 12-String Acoustic Guitar STRUMMER is a TOM PETTY-inspired 12-String Acoustic Guitar STRUMMER library for Kontakt.

PastToFuture loved the sound of TOM PETTY, so they thought they should pay homage to TOM PETTY and released a library of 12-string acoustic guitar strums that could be used to play chords from popular songs.

The guitar chords in it are very easy to play. All you need is a finger, a keyboard, not a guitar!

Lots of round robin (10 RR x 3) with 30 alternate samples per key! Simple controllable articulations and smart scripting make strumming sound believable.

Demo:

Here are the main features:

FALLIN 12-String Acoustic Guitar Strum for Kontakt

5.4.3 (48kHz/24bit)。

Simple and clear interface, one octave of major chords / one octave of minor chords.

Pronunciations of different natures can be controlled by the strength of the keys.

Playing sustain chord notes is easy to control: Modulation wheel for sustain / black key “c” for stop sustain with guitar noise.

This is an inspiring and helpful tool for composition.

30 alternate samples per key!

Free download (requires full Kontakt to load):

https://pasttofuturereverbs.gumroad.com

