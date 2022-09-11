Bonus: FREE FALLIN 12-String Acoustic Guitar STRUMMER
FREE FALLIN 12-String Acoustic Guitar STRUMMER is a TOM PETTY-inspired 12-String Acoustic Guitar STRUMMER library for Kontakt.
PastToFuture loved the sound of TOM PETTY, so they thought they should pay homage to TOM PETTY and released a library of 12-string acoustic guitar strums that could be used to play chords from popular songs.
The guitar chords in it are very easy to play. All you need is a finger, a keyboard, not a guitar!
Lots of round robin (10 RR x 3) with 30 alternate samples per key! Simple controllable articulations and smart scripting make strumming sound believable.
Demo:
Here are the main features:
- FALLIN 12-String Acoustic Guitar Strum for Kontakt
- 5.4.3 (48kHz/24bit)。
- Simple and clear interface, one octave of major chords / one octave of minor chords.
- Pronunciations of different natures can be controlled by the strength of the keys.
- Playing sustain chord notes is easy to control: Modulation wheel for sustain / black key “c” for stop sustain with guitar noise.
- This is an inspiring and helpful tool for composition.
- 30 alternate samples per key!
Free download (requires full Kontakt to load):
https://pasttofuturereverbs.gumroad.com