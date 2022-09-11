Home Entertainment Bonus: FREE FALLIN 12-String Acoustic Guitar STRUMMER
Entertainment

Bonus: FREE FALLIN 12-String Acoustic Guitar STRUMMER

by admin
Bonus: FREE FALLIN 12-String Acoustic Guitar STRUMMER

Bonus: FREE FALLIN 12-String Acoustic Guitar STRUMMER

FREE FALLIN 12-String Acoustic Guitar STRUMMER is a TOM PETTY-inspired 12-String Acoustic Guitar STRUMMER library for Kontakt.

PastToFuture loved the sound of TOM PETTY, so they thought they should pay homage to TOM PETTY and released a library of 12-string acoustic guitar strums that could be used to play chords from popular songs.

The guitar chords in it are very easy to play. All you need is a finger, a keyboard, not a guitar!

Lots of round robin (10 RR x 3) with 30 alternate samples per key! Simple controllable articulations and smart scripting make strumming sound believable.

Demo:

Here are the main features:

  • FALLIN 12-String Acoustic Guitar Strum for Kontakt
  • 5.4.3 (48kHz/24bit)。
  • Simple and clear interface, one octave of major chords / one octave of minor chords.
  • Pronunciations of different natures can be controlled by the strength of the keys.
  • Playing sustain chord notes is easy to control: Modulation wheel for sustain / black key “c” for stop sustain with guitar noise.
  • This is an inspiring and helpful tool for composition.
  • 30 alternate samples per key!

Free download (requires full Kontakt to load):
https://pasttofuturereverbs.gumroad.com

See also  Fans of the original book, star fans, and drama fans are pinched again

You may also like

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan have been together...

Wei Chenfang denies receiving the invitation to “Happy...

Bonus: Heavyocity Gives Kontakt Player Free Synth Bass...

The love and charm lasts forever and the...

The Mid-Autumn Festival must-see movie “Wolf Pack” premieres...

Tan Dun led the unveiling of Dongyi’s autumn...

Wu Nong’s soft language is poetic and picturesque...

Revolver new edition reveals the secrets of Yellow...

Il Leone d’oro va a “All the Beauty...

The film “You in My World” was released,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy