Truss, known by many media as the second Iron Lady of the United Kingdom, has become the new British Prime Minister after being voted by all members of the British ruling Conservative Party, succeeding former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

What powers does the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom have?

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is the leader of the ruling party that wins the general election and is appointed by the Queen to become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is the head of the group of ministers and is responsible for all government policies and decisions, including: personnel appointments in the government, ministers and ministers in various government departments.

However, the Prime Minister also has the power to remove cabinet ministers at any time; the Prime Minister can also dissolve a government department or create a new one. The heads of various important departments, called cabinet ministers, are in charge of the work of various departments, such as the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Transport, and so on.

Together with the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Prime Minister is responsible for the country’s tax and fiscal spending policy. The prime minister can also work with other ministers to make new laws, but this requires parliamentary support.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister is also in charge of the civil service, the people and departments that carry out government decisions.

The Prime Minister is also responsible for the UK’s defence and security and has the power to send the UK’s armed forces to take part in military operations. However, it has been the practice in recent years that, where possible, military operations require parliamentary approval.

The Prime Minister also has some other special responsibilities, such as whether to shoot down a hijacked aircraft or an unidentified aircraft, it is up to the Prime Minister to decide.

If the UK needs to use nuclear weapons, it is also authorized by the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, the list of recipients of the Medal of Honor, whether it is a knighthood or a knighthood, is proposed by the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister has the power to recommend someone to be a member of the House of Lords.

The Prime Minister usually has an audience with the Queen once a week, and of course later with King Charles III to brief them on government affairs. The meetings are private, however, and there is no official record of the conversations.

Prime Minister’s Residence and Villas

Since 1735, 10 Downing Street in London has been the official residence of the British Prime Minister, where the Prime Minister works and lives.

In recent years, the prime minister has usually lived at 11 Downing Street, which has a larger living area. Once you become Prime Minister, you can also enjoy a country villa, the Chequers estate in Buckinghamshire.

Chequers estate in Buckinghamshire (Image: Public Domain)

Originally built in the 16th century, the manor is a Gothic manor with a rich history dating back to Elizabethan times.

The estate is just 41 miles from Downing Street and is known for its importance in British political life. In 1917, Sir Arthur Lee handed over the old manor to the British government. Since 1921, it has served as the official British country estate and the private villa of the Prime Minister. Since the manor became the private villa of the British Prime Minister, it has received numerous heads of state and VIPs here.

British Prime Minister’s annual salary

The Prime Minister’s annual salary is £164,080 and consists of two parts: the Prime Minister’s allowance of £79,936 and the MPs’ salary of £84,144.

The prime minister needs to maintain the trust of the majority of MPs in himself. That’s because laws can only be passed if a majority of MPs vote in favor.

MPs have the option of introducing a “no-confidence motion” against the prime minister if the government’s draft law fails repeatedly in parliamentary votes. The prime minister faces the prospect of a general election if he loses a vote of no confidence.

Responsible editor: Mu Shan

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.