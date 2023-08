A long trip to Kazakhstan on the ground of an opponent who has already eliminated, for example, the famous Swiss Basel, can be a big scare. “I believe that we will deal with it well and we will do everything to make sure that it is not our nightmare,” Viktoria Plzeň’s assistant Jan Trousil says before the final preliminary round of the Conference League against Tobolu Kostanaj. He is pleased that the squad is getting back together in terms of health .

