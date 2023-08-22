Leonardo Fabbri visits Fiorentina’s Viola Park – News

Special visit this morning to Viola Park: the new shot put vice world champion Leonardo Fabbri paid a visit to Fiorentina, his favorite team. Immediately after the victory of the Silver Medal at the World Championships in Budapest, President Rocco Commisso called the Florentine athlete to congratulate him on winning the medal and invited him to Viola Park. For Leonardo Fabbri it was an opportunity to visit Fiorentina’s new home and watch the Viola team train as they prepare for the first leg of the Conference League playoffs against Rapid Vienna which will be played on Thursday in Austria.

