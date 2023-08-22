The Hellas Verona Team Prepares for Roma Clash: Strength Tests, Tactics, and Closed-Door Training Session

The Hellas Verona football team is working hard in preparation for their upcoming match against Roma. On Tuesday, the team split their work by focusing on both physical and tactical aspects of the game. The players underwent specific strength tests on the field and in the gym before engaging in tactical work.

Looking to build on their victory against Empoli in their opening match of the season, Verona is now gearing up to face Roma on Saturday, August 26. This important match will take place at the Bentegodi stadium.

Roma, on the other hand, will be aiming to secure their first three points of the season after a disappointing draw against Salernitana at home. Both teams will be determined to come out on top in this highly-anticipated clash.

In order to fine-tune their strategy and maintain an element of secrecy, Verona has planned a closed doors training session for tomorrow morning. This will allow the players and coaching staff to work on their tactics and focus on their game plan without any external distractions.

The upcoming match against Roma is crucial for both teams, who will be eager to secure a victory and gain momentum early in the season. The Hellas Verona squad is expected to give their all on the field as they strive for success in this highly competitive fixture.

