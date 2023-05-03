A chance for an unexpected joker? A number of question marks hover over the Czech nomination

The final nominations for the upcoming hockey World Cup in Finland and Latvia are approaching. While the media cheerfully speculates about the possibilities of strengthening players from the famous NHL, players from European competitions are also waiting for their chance. For example, Daniel Voženílek, the recent extraleague champion with Třinec, is having an exceptionally successful season, having cut short the title celebrations and joined the national team in the previous days. However, he does not yet have a certain place in the final nomination. “He is a hard-working player and I wish him the best. Nároďák would be a nice end to the season,” coach Miloš Říha Jr. says in the hockey program Příklep, who largely signed up to the hockey rebirth of the twenty-seven-year-old forward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

