Home » A chance for an unexpected joker? A number of question marks hover over the Czech nomination
Sports

A chance for an unexpected joker? A number of question marks hover over the Czech nomination

by admin

The final nominations for the upcoming hockey World Cup in Finland and Latvia are approaching. While the media cheerfully speculates about the possibilities of strengthening players from the famous NHL, players from European competitions are also waiting for their chance. For example, Daniel Voženílek, the recent extraleague champion with Třinec, is having an exceptionally successful season, having cut short the title celebrations and joined the national team in the previous days. However, he does not yet have a certain place in the final nomination. “He is a hard-working player and I wish him the best. Nároďák would be a nice end to the season,” coach Miloš Říha Jr. says in the hockey program Příklep, who largely signed up to the hockey rebirth of the twenty-seven-year-old forward.

See also  One-year-old boy falls from the balcony of his house: he died instantly - breaking latest news

You may also like

MotoGp, Pol Espargaró was unable to speak or...

Grosso again! He decided the World Cup final,...

Joel Embiid beats Nikola Jokić for 2022-23 NBA...

Important results for the athletes of Naturosa Bike...

Wöber-Club Leeds part ways with Coach Gracia

Lionel Messi suspended for two weeks by Paris...

Selle Italia presents the new Novus Boost Evo...

Slider BMX fun in Changsha “May 1st” holiday...

Diamonds, for the pleasure of playing — Sportellate.it

Former 100m world champion Bowie dies at 32

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy