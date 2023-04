He recently managed to sell skins for 10 million crowns. But the auction run of the Danish dealer with cosmetic modifications of weapons in the popular CS:GO shooter does not end there. A collector hiding under the online moniker zipeL has offered another rare piece for sale. This is the M4A4 skin | Howl with the four most expensive stickers in the world. The highest bid at the public auction will take your breath away. It currently amounts to a sensational 4.5 million crowns.

