News

Police are investigating after assaults on two children in Dresden

Police are investigating after assaults on two children in Dresden

Sensitize children and prepare them for emergencies
The police in Saxony draws attention to the fact that children who find themselves in emergency situations need one thing above all: people who perceive and act. This also includes discussing with children how they can deal with certain situations themselves.

– Never go with strangers!

– If a child is being harassed, the best way for a child to get help is to run away to other people or to shops, doctor’s offices, school, etc.

– If it is not possible to get help, the child is allowed to do anything that helps to draw attention to itself – for example: screaming, scratching, biting and kicking.

– If your child has been asked by strangers to go or ride with them, or if you witness a situation in which a child is being harassed, inform the police immediately!

– Intervene if a child is obviously being harassed, e.g. B. by asking if everything is ok.

