A Czech gladiator is chasing a dream. He goes to the cage for millions, he has another joy within reach

He is finishing his preparation for one of the most important fights of his career, and at the same time he is looking forward to another addition to his family. Czech fighter David Kozma is going through a hectic period. Already on September 16, he will face Serbian Bojan Veličkovič in the semifinals of the million-dollar Tipsport Gamechanger project in Germany, and a possible scalp can pave the way for the Karvina tough guy to the finals, in which up to 7 million crowns awaits the winner. “It would be a nice point,” nods Kozma, who, together with his partner Sarah, is expecting the birth of a second child.

