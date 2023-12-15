A European giant wants Diablito Echeverri and would pay a multimillion-dollar sum: “River would have little to do”

Diablito Echeverri: Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea after River Plate’s top prospect

Claudio Echeverri, also known as El Diablito, has emerged as one of River Plate’s most promising talents, catching the eye of European football giants after his outstanding performance in the Under 17 World Cup with the Argentine national team. His skill and goal-scoring prowess, including three goals in a match against Brazil, have put him on the radar of top clubs in Europe.

Barcelona, Manchester City, and Chelsea are among the clubs closely monitoring Echeverri’s progress, with Barcelona reportedly making the most significant effort to secure the 17-year-old offensive midfielder. According to journalist Gustavo Yarroch, Barcelona may make an offer exceeding his 25 million euro release clause, demonstrating their serious interest in acquiring the young talent.

Despite playing only five games with River Plate’s senior team and providing one assist, Echeverri has impressed with his dribbling, finishing, and change of pace. The strong interest from European clubs has led to speculation about his future, with his current contract set to expire in December of next year.

River Plate’s president, Jorge Brito, expressed confidence that Echeverri’s situation will be resolved before the end of the year and that there is optimism about securing a contract renewal. However, Echeverri’s representative and the club leadership are reportedly in discussions about the terms of a potential new contract.

The possibility of Echeverri leaving the club has raised questions about his participation in the upcoming preseason, as the club plans to travel to the United States in January. Should Echeverri choose not to renew his contract, it could lead to his exclusion from the squad’s plans for the preseason.

In addition to Echeverri, three of his teammates from the Under 17 World Cup may join River Plate’s preseason, providing further prospects for the club’s young talents. Despite the uncertain situation surrounding Echeverri’s future, his emergence as a top prospect has captured the attention of major European clubs and sparked discussions about his potential move to a new team.

