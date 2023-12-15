Home » Faculty of Human Medicine Celebrates Christmas and 10th Anniversary with Unity and Celebration
Faculty of Human Medicine Celebrates Christmas and 10th Anniversary with Unity and Celebration

Faculty of Human Medicine Celebrates Christmas and 10th Anniversary with Unity and Celebration

The Faculty of Human Medicine celebrated a significant milestone on December 7 as they marked the 10th anniversary of the faculty’s establishment. The day kicked off with a mass at the Campus Lima Chapel led by Father Juan Armas, followed by a gathering in the Microscopy Room where attendees engaged in a lively game testing their knowledge of the University of Piura’s history.

Students on their Internship, along with administrative staff and teachers, participated in the festivities at the Jacarandá garden. Dr. Jorge Zagaceta, the dean of the faculty, took the opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of the students, particularly the success of the class in ENAM 2023, who achieved first place nationwide.

Dr. Zagaceta also highlighted the steps taken this year to enhance the faculty’s efficiency and effectiveness, including the implementation of a teaching evaluation system. The celebration concluded with a toast, with well-wishes for a Merry Christmas and a prosperous year ahead.

The event was met with enthusiasm and unity among the faculty, emphasizing the importance of coming together to celebrate such special occasions. The staff and students left the celebration with a sense of optimism and achievement, looking forward to the future successes of the faculty.

