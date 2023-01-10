Concordia (Modena), 10 January 2023 – Un man in cell, the Tunisian Mohamed Gaaloul, just returned from France, and on which heavy suspicions weigh. And a family, that of Alice Nerimamma 32 enne di They love it (Modena), in shock. But above all, many questions still unanswered. Let’s rewind the tape.

The evening has already fallen, that terrible November 18, when inside the trunk of a car devoured by flames in the countryside of Pit of Concordiathe investigators, carabinieri and firefighters find the charred remains of the young woman.

The investigations start immediately: it’s yet another femicide. As a due act, in order to be able to quickly carry out all the necessary investigations, the woman’s husband is entered in the register of suspects, Nicholas Negrini, and the colleague, Marco Cuccui with which the victim spends the last evening alive, i.e. November 17 in the smart Cafè in Concordia.

The turning point after weeks of work: it comes arrested a Tunisian, Mohamed Gaaloul, who was in the club that night. However, many open questions remain.

First of all: what would it have been the motive of such a heinous crime? And again: Alice met more people on her last day of life than her: is it possible that something has been missed? Is it possible that the circle around the terrible crime is not closed?

There are also certainties, in this thriller, and they are numerous. On Thursday 17 November, the woman warned her husband that she would soon be returning home from work. In reality she is more than an hour late. She then informs him that she would join a friend for an aperitif but that evening, she instead sees her Sardinian colleague at the bar and she stays in her company until 3.30 in the morning. “Before I left, I noticed a young foreigner, I think North African, wandering around Alice’s car,” said Cuccui, the boy who was with her, after her body was found. Then there are the hours and hours of images from video surveillance cameras in the area, which show not only Mohamed’s arrival at the bar at around 3, but also his shadow near the victim’s car. It is also certain – he confirms it – that Mohamed accepts a lift home from a blonde woman that he claims he does not know, as are the various lifts under the surveillance cameras of Alice’s car zone.

The procure ‘speaks’ of clear indications of guilt against the Tunisian who – according to the story of some acquaintances – would have returned to his relatives’ house on Friday morning with oil on his clothes. Product that he probably would have used to burn the car.

last detail, the escape of the 29-year-old abroad a few days after the crime. If on the one hand, therefore, there are elements against the foreigner, on the other there are also several temporal ‘gaps’ and questions that still need to be answered. First of all, the motive.

According to relatives of the victim that evening Alice tried, perhaps, to escape advances before being killed. But what happened in that car remains a mystery.

The Tunisian strongly denied having fled: “I went in France to work as a house painter and at night I slept in Germany”.

his cell phone, found in Germany on the indication of the suspect, would already be in the hands of the carabinieri to be analysed. At the same time, Mohamed’s lawyer, the lawyer Roberto Ghini, obtained access to the many hours of footage recorded by the video surveillance cameras in the area.

The images could satisfy another unresolved question: that relating to the return of the Tunisian from the place where the car was set on fire, with the victim’s body inside. Then there are the movements made by the car that night. The Ford Fiesta leaves at 3.40 from Smart Cafe: a few moments earlier the Tunisian would have boarded. At 3.42 the car takes the initial direction of via Martiri della Libertà but, immediately afterwards, corrects the direction of travel by turning towards Vallalta, where the Tunisian lived.

Then the Ford appears ‘uncertain’ and, at 4.03, it travels along a country road, via Forella, probably as far as the embankment.

The luminous dots of the headlights are spotted by the cameras again at 5.09 and at 5.12 the electronic eye resumes the car again in the direction of Vallalta when it crosses a second vehicle: another obscure point in the tragic story.

At 5.15 the Ford, with the second car behind it, takes via Mazzalupi from where it would then head towards that area between two lakes, in Fossa, where it was found the following day the charred body of the victim.