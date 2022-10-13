Occasionally some market background is revealed. There is one that was made public after several years: Real Madrid had David Silva in their hands but … they discarded him for the party life.

Occasionally some market background is revealed. Sometimes it takes just a few minutes for the media to spread the secrets of clubs, ds and prosecutors, sometimes days, weeks or months. But sooner or later, the secrets hidden under the snow know spring and come out. For some of these, however, spring can come even after years. As in the case of the revealed secret of Real Madrid’s past with … David Silva. According to what the Sunin 2010, the Merengues had the revelation boy in their hands, but they discarded him for an incredible reason.

The offer was ready, the British newspaper talks about 30 million pounds and, presumably, Valencia would have accepted them. The deal would almost certainly have ended successfully, as Manchester City took the boy for an extremely similar amount a few weeks later. According to The Athletic, Florentino Perez would have told a delegate to take “the boy’s bag and take it to the locker room: next year he will play with us” after a match against Valencia. It seemed practically done, so much so that the footballer had also taken a nice photo with the president’s nephew.

In the end, however, nothing was done because … the boy did not meet the criteria of “dignity” required for a Real Madrid player. Put that, he who knows what it might seem like he was doing. Apparently, the Merengues didn’t like the party lifestyle of the then 24-year-old. But … are they biting their hands now that the boy is a man? Well, it is probable: Silva has grown up, has become a leader of Manchester City and the most present player in the Premier League in the history of the English club. And he left as a king, complete with a statue outside the Etihad, after over 400 games and an endless series of trophies. Now, by the way, Real Madrid finds him again in those parts, given that for two seasons he has been the guiding star of Real Sociedad, which not for nothing has returned to do very well in La Liga since his arrival. And who knows if every time they find it in front of them they ask themselves … “why did we discard it?”. See also Riso Scotti, the goal is to be among the top 8 for the privileged lane to safety

12 October – 14:55

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

