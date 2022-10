In August, seasonally adjusted industrial production increased by 1.5% in the euro area and by 1.1% in the EU, compared to July 2022. This is what emerges from the estimates of Eurostat, the statistical institute of ‘European Union. By July 2022, industrial production had decreased by 2.3% in the euro area and by 1.5% in the EU. On an annual basis, industrial production in the euro area is up by 2.5% compared to August 2021.