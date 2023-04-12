The defendant also did not pay the fine of 240 euros imposed by the judge

He non-payment of races taxi It is a practice that taxi drivers try to deal with, especially during the night shift. However, this type of fraud is also committed in broad daylight, as was the case on June 9, 2022 in Zaragoza. Around noon, Cristina Sabirón Freire stopped paying a taxi driver 19 euros, an amount of money corresponding to the journey he made in a taxi from Duquesa Villahermosa to Reina Fabiola street. The Investigating Court number 8 of Zaragoza already sentenced her as the author of a misdemeanor of fraud to pay a fine of 240 euros, at a rate of a daily fee of six euros, as well as to compensate the victim with the 19 euros for the trip. like Christina he hasn’t paid the fine eitherthis same court has sentenced him to 20 days in jaila penalty that you can avoid if you finally agree to pay those 259 euros.

The victim, represented by the lawyer Marco Antonio Navarro, declared that he picked up Cristina, loaded with bags, in Duquesa Villahermosa. She took him to Calle Reina Fabiola, which was under construction, and after unloading the luggage on several trips, the passenger was already did not come back to pay for the trip. The defendant, 39 years old and Spanish nationality, did not appear at the trial either.

Less than a month ago another neighbor of the Aragonese capital He also ended up in jail for not paying the amount of an Alagón-Zaragoza journey. The trip amounted to 68.05 euros to which he had to add a fine of 548.05 euros to avoid going to jail. He promised the judge, but he didn’t do it and now he’s going to have to go to the Zuera prison.

Before, the judge tried to seize some property, although it is insolvent, for which he had to execute the conviction in favor of the taxi driver, who was also represented by the lawyer Marco Antonio Navarro. The events that the scammer, identified as Estiben V.G, acknowledged occurred at around 9:51 p.m. on December 17, 2020. The young man was at the Miravegas gas station and requested a service through the Radio Taxi cooperative.

This public service moved up to there in the belief that the defendant would take charge of the amount of the race at the end of it as is usually done. The destination was a number on Salvador Minguijón street, in the Las Fuentes neighborhood.