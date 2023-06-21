Gold Cup: Guadeloupe and Martinique qualified

Not recognized by FIFA, the overseas selections did not go far, on Tuesday, from writing an unprecedented page in French football thousands of kilometers from France. All three in the qualifying finals for the Gold Cup, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Guyana had the opportunity to qualify together, for the first time, for the continental competition organized by CONCACAF (Confederation of North America, Central and Caribbean), to which they are affiliated. But one of them failed.

Jean-Claude Darcheville deprived of Gold Cup

Despite interruptions due to bad weather conditions in Florida, where the finals were taking place, Guadeloupe and Martinique were not disrupted. Jocelyn Angloma’s players dominated Guyana (2-0), without shaking, to show the way to their overseas neighbors. Martinique followed suit by beating Puerto Rico (2-0). But Guyana came up against Saint Kitts and Nevis. Beaten on penalties (1-1, 2-4 on tab), the team led by Jean-Claude Darcheville will not play their second Gold Cup, after that of 2007.

The tournament begins on Saturday and will take place in the United States and Canada until July 16. The Gwada Boys of Guadeloupe will be in Group D with the Canadians, Guatemala and Cuba. The Matininos of Martinique will face Costa Rica, Panama and El Salvador in Group C.



