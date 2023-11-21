Home » A record and an unexpected award. Extreme satisfaction, September of the Oktagon MMA organization. What judges Procházka’s duel?
Sports

A record and an unexpected award. Extreme satisfaction, September of the Oktagon MMA organization. What judges Procházka’s duel?

by admin

Around 19,000 fans and setting a spectator record on German soil. After the weekend event in Kolín nad Rýnem, the largest Czech-Slovak fighting organization Oktagon MMA can be proud of this success, which thus experienced another boom. “We are extremely satisfied,” Pavol Neruda, co-founder of the organization, does not hide his enthusiasm in an interview with Sport.cz, who also points to other records associated with the gala evening, at which the experienced arbiter Marc Goddard was also present as a judge. Coincidentally, the referee who recently officiated the UFC title fight between Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira.

See also  Gustavo Alfaro named as the New Coach of Costa Rica National Team

You may also like

Fasano-Gelbison: and why don’t you come to the...

Before the final against the Netherlands: Ice-cold penalty...

Historic decision in Premier League: Everton recovered four...

CMP is the new ‘title sponsor’ of the...

Change should be promoted: Max Eberl – that’s...

Milan, what doesn’t work in the Rossoneri management?

Eight-year-old defeats grandmaster – is that a miracle?

4 Yankees players who can be traded in...

7 wellness experiences in Madonna di Campiglio in...

Borussia Dortmund: This is how coach Edin Terzić...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy