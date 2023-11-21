A record and an unexpected award. Extreme satisfaction, September of the Oktagon MMA organization. What judges Procházka’s duel?

Around 19,000 fans and setting a spectator record on German soil. After the weekend event in Kolín nad Rýnem, the largest Czech-Slovak fighting organization Oktagon MMA can be proud of this success, which thus experienced another boom. “We are extremely satisfied,” Pavol Neruda, co-founder of the organization, does not hide his enthusiasm in an interview with Sport.cz, who also points to other records associated with the gala evening, at which the experienced arbiter Marc Goddard was also present as a judge. Coincidentally, the referee who recently officiated the UFC title fight between Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira.

Share this: Facebook

X

