A record transfer and an unearthly salary: Mbappé can head to Saudi Arabia

It would be quite an interesting moment. The French giant holds the current record transfer amount. In 2017, PSG paid a solid 222 million euros (about 5.2 billion crowns) for Brazilian superstar Neymar. This six-year-old issue would now be easily surpassed by the Arab sheikhs by more than two billion crowns.

There has been speculation for a long time about the possible transfer of the twenty-four-year-old attacker. All the more so since Mbappé himself decided not to extend his contract with the club, which ends after the 2023/24 season. And the fact that the 2018 world champion did not travel with PSG on the pre-season tour to Asia also shows that the transfer is imminent.

If Mbappé nods to the engagement, he will earn a pleasant 700 million euros per season (about 16.9 billion crowns). For lovers of statistics, it makes about 324 million crowns a week, just over 46 million a day or, if you prefer, 535 crowns per second, interesting.

EXCL: Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé. 🚨🔵🇸🇦 Understand it’s worth €300m — record fee. No talks on player side. ⚪️ PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready. pic.twitter.com/yeDu5AQr6E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023

Mbappé’s name has so far been mentioned most with a transfer to Real Madrid, which is still intensively negotiating the acquisition of one of the best footballers today.

The transfers of Ronaldo to al-Nassr, Mbappé’s compatriot and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema to al-Ittihad, and Brazilian defender Alex Telles, who became Ronaldo’s teammate, show that the full purse of Arab owners definitely pays for the football superstar.

Goalkeeper Édouard Mendy or French midfielder and world champion N’Golo Kanté also headed to Arabia from Chelsea. Lionel Messi preferred the United States, specifically Beckham’s Miami.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

