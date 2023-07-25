Home » A record transfer and an unearthly salary: Mbappé can head to Saudi Arabia
Sports

A record transfer and an unearthly salary: Mbappé can head to Saudi Arabia

by admin
A record transfer and an unearthly salary: Mbappé can head to Saudi Arabia

It would be quite an interesting moment. The French giant holds the current record transfer amount. In 2017, PSG paid a solid 222 million euros (about 5.2 billion crowns) for Brazilian superstar Neymar. This six-year-old issue would now be easily surpassed by the Arab sheikhs by more than two billion crowns.

There has been speculation for a long time about the possible transfer of the twenty-four-year-old attacker. All the more so since Mbappé himself decided not to extend his contract with the club, which ends after the 2023/24 season. And the fact that the 2018 world champion did not travel with PSG on the pre-season tour to Asia also shows that the transfer is imminent.

If Mbappé nods to the engagement, he will earn a pleasant 700 million euros per season (about 16.9 billion crowns). For lovers of statistics, it makes about 324 million crowns a week, just over 46 million a day or, if you prefer, 535 crowns per second, interesting.

Mbappé’s name has so far been mentioned most with a transfer to Real Madrid, which is still intensively negotiating the acquisition of one of the best footballers today.

The transfers of Ronaldo to al-Nassr, Mbappé’s compatriot and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema to al-Ittihad, and Brazilian defender Alex Telles, who became Ronaldo’s teammate, show that the full purse of Arab owners definitely pays for the football superstar.

See also  New coach, new luck: Hoeneß leads VfB Stuttgart into the cup semifinals

Goalkeeper Édouard Mendy or French midfielder and world champion N’Golo Kanté also headed to Arabia from Chelsea. Lionel Messi preferred the United States, specifically Beckham’s Miami.

You may also like

Dodgers, Rangers show similar pitching needs as trade...

Football: Sabitzer moves from Bavaria to Dortmund

The ‘Tata’ Martino confirms the new role that...

León Goalkeeper Blasts Leagues Cup Logistics as Team...

Brno – Vlašim 1:1, Zbrojovka’s embarrassing start to...

Transfers: Ismaïla Sarr signs for OM (official)

Grabher moves into Hamburg round of 16

Tuesday’s gossip: Hojlund, Mbappe, Kane, Gallagher, Caicedo, Colwill,...

Six World Cups, 367 caps, two players, one...

Austrian footballer Sabitzer transferred from Bayern to Dortmund

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy