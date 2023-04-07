Home Sports A sector of the Juventus stadium will be closed in the next match for racist chants to Romelu Lukaku
A sector of the Juventus stadium will be closed in the next match for racist chants to Romelu Lukaku

A sector of the Juventus stadium will be closed in the next match for racist chants to Romelu Lukaku

The sports judge He has decided that the first tier of the south stand of the Juventus stadium will be closed in the next league match that the team will play at home, on April 23 against Napoli. The decision was taken by the sports judge following the racist insults towards Inter striker Romelu Lukaku, which came from the Juventus curve during the first leg of the Italian Cup semi-final. In motivating the decision, the sports judge spoke of “vulgar and insulting chants and cries of racial discrimination” against Lukaku.

It was also decided that Lukaku, expelled at the end of the game for double yellow card (the second of which after his celebration for a goal), will be disqualified for one day for «incorrect behavior towards an opponent and for non-regulatory behavior on the pitch ». The other two players sent off in the match, Juventus player Juan Cuadrado and Inter player Samir Handanovic, will be disqualified for three and one matchdays respectively.

