A serac fall leaves two dead and one lightly injured on the north face of Mont Blanc

A serac fall leaves two dead and one lightly injured on the north face of Mont Blanc

A fall of serac left two dead and one slightly injured, Wednesday, April 19, in the Mont-Blanc massif, in Haute-Savoie, announces the prefecture of the department.

The facts took place before daybreak in the Petit-Plateau sector, on the north face of Mont Blanc, at an altitude of 3,800 meters, on “a route regularly taken by ski mountaineers from the Grands Mulets refuge”she said in a press release.

Four other people came out “unscathed” of the accident. The rescue operation mobilized the Chamonix high mountain gendarmerie platoon, civil security crews, the guardian of the Grands Mulets refuge and emergency doctors from the Mont-Blanc country hospitals in Sallanches, concluded the prefecture. .

An avalanche had already left six dead and one injured on April 9 on the Armancette glacier, still in the Mon-Blanc massif.

The World with AFP

