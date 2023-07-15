Home » Aaron Judge Takes Batting Practice Ahead of Yankees’ Second Half Season Opener
Aaron Judge Takes Batting Practice Ahead of Yankees' Second Half Season Opener

Aaron Judge Takes Batting Practice Ahead of Yankees’ Second Half Season Opener

Title: Aaron Judge Makes Progress in Recovery, Return Date Still Uncertain

Subtitle: Yankees’ power hitter takes batting practice before second-half clash with Rockies

Denver, CO – New York Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge, sidelined since June 3 due to a big toe injury, showed signs of progress as he participated in batting practice on Friday. The session took place ahead of the highly-anticipated second-half matchup against the Colorado Rockies.

Judge expressed confidence in his recovery, stating that he did not feel limited by the injury. However, despite the positive developments, the exact timeline for his return remains uncertain, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his comeback.

The reigning American League Most Valuable Player commented on his ongoing rehabilitation, expressing optimism and determination. “Getting better every day,” Judge said, a statement that fuels hope among Yankees supporters who are eager to see their star player back in action.

The 6-foot-7 powerhouse has been instrumental in the Yankees’ success this season, and his absence has certainly been felt by the team. Judge’s towering home runs and strong offensive contributions have been a significant factor in their standings.

While the Yankees have managed to stay competitive in the American League East in Judge’s absence, they undoubtedly look forward to his return, as his imposing presence in the lineup poses a significant threat to opposing pitchers.

As the Yankees embark on the second half of the season, Judge’s rehabilitation progress will be closely monitored by the coaching staff, medical team, and fans alike. The hope is that he will soon be able to rejoin his teammates on the field, bringing his powerful swing and unmatched energy back to the Bronx.

In the meantime, the team and fans will have to patiently wait for Judge’s triumphant comeback, keeping their fingers crossed that his recovery continues on a positive trajectory.

